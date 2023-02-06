GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Stars down Dragons in sectional final

BEDFORD — Silver Creek ran into a buzzsaw Saturday night.
Host Bedford North Lawrence blitzed the Dragons in the first half, building a 32-9 lead, en route to a 62-25 triumph in the Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional final at the BNL Fieldhouse.
It was the 12th straight sectional title for the Stars, who will host a regional this Saturday.
“Great basketball team, they’re well-coached and their intensity is off the charts,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said of the hosts. “There’s a reason they’ve won their sectional 12 times in a row. It’s very simple.
“They’ve got two of the best players in the state (in Karsyn Norman and Chloe Spreen). Believe me, we’ve lived that life. Having the best players on the floor, and we’ve won a state championship and went to a state runner-up (finish), so I understand how that is.”
Saturday night the Dragons, in their first season in 4A due to the IHSAA’s Success Factor after winning a 3A state title in 2021 and finishing second in 2022, fell behind the Stars 22-6 at the end of the first quarter and could never recover.
“On offense we couldn’t run anything, they took a lot of stuff away,” Schoen said. “We came in at halftime and we’d only turned the ball over eight times and I was like, ‘That’s a lie.’ Because it felt like we’d turned that sucker over 100 times. I just think the pace of the game (was the difference), and they had us pushed all the way out to halfcourt. They stifled everything we wanted to do. We couldn’t get Brooklynn (Renn) the ball when we needed to get her the ball, because I really thought we had an advantage there.”
Creek went over eight minutes without a field goal in the first half and only had two baskets in the first 16 minutes. To make matters worse Renn, a freshman standout who had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the Dragons’ semifinal win over Seymour, picked up two fouls in the first period and three in the first half.
BNL, which previously beat Creek 67-29 Dec. 15 in Sellersburg, outscored the Dragons 30-16 in the second half.
Spreen and Mallory Pride scored 17 points apiece to lead the Stars (23-3) while sophomore Lydia Wright netted nine to lead Silver Creek (14-10).
“I’m so proud of our team,” Schoen said. “There’s nobody, when the season started, that would’ve said we were going to win 13 or 14 games with our schedule — 44th toughest schedule in the state. Newly to 4A and we’re playing in the sectional finals with a group that returned — listen to me — one point. One point, that’s all we returned from last year’s team, so I’m proud of’em.
“This game here is not going to take away anything from what we accomplished this season. One hundred percent this is a learning experience. I’ve got a lot of young kids that have got to grow up. We won two really tough games on Thursday and Friday and Bedford’s a different beast. Our kids have got to grow up a little bit.”
The Dragons, who won seven of their final 10 games, will lose only one senior, starter Olivia Johnston.
“I’m so proud of where the program is and I’m proud of where it’s going,” Schoen said. “I can’t speak enough about my senior, Olivia Johnston. She’s a cat that’s a soccer kid who’s going to play collegiate soccer. Her leadership, her coolness, she’s out there fighting with a torn labrum. We’ve got tough kids, we’ve got tough-minded kids. We’ve got some young kids that have got to get tougher, but they’ll get there.”
CLASS 4A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Saturday night’s final at BNL Fieldhouse
BEDFORD NL 62, SILVER CREEK 25
Bedford NL 22 10 13 17 — 62
Silver Creek 6 3 9 7 — 25
Bedford NL (23-3): Chloe Spreen 17, Emma Brown 3, Karsyn Norman 8, Mallory Pride 17, Madisyn Bailey 8, Katie Baumgart 3, Tori Nikirk 3, Katie Godlevske 3.
Silver Creek (14-10): Emma Schoen 5, Brooklynn Renn 5, Lydia Wright 9, Ellie Falkenstein 4, Jazmyn Robey 2.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 7 (Norman 2, Baumgart, Brown, Godlevske, Nikirk, Pride); Silver Creek 3 (Falkenstein, Schoen, Wright).