GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Stars, Panthers advance to final

NEW ALBANY — It seems like few things go according to the plan nowadays, but the script has been followed to a tee thus far at the Class 4A New Albany Sectional.
Bedford North Lawrence and Jennings County, the favorites on their respective sides of the bracket, both came away with expected wins in Friday night’s semifinals.
The Panthers fought off Floyd Central 44-32 in the first semi, while the third-ranked Stars defeated Jeffersonville 62-36 in the nightcap.
Jennings (16-5) will face BNL (20-2) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the title title. The Stars will be trying for their 10th consecutive sectional championship.
JENNINGS COUNTY 44, FLOYD CENTRAL 32
Less than two weeks ago, the Panthers had their way with the Highlanders in a 55-25 regular-season win. Friday night would not be a repeat, as Floyd gave Jennings all it could handle.
After the Panthers jumped out to a 15-7 first-quarter lead, the green and gold dug in and clawed within 23-15 by halftime.
“We just talked about trusting in what we were doing and really buckling down,” Floyd head coach Randy Gianfagna said. “I think we missed about four layups that would have made it even closer. We just kept trying to make them guard and work and we were hoping they would get tight in the fourth quarter.”
Jennings, which beat the Highlanders for the seventh straight time, shot just 33 percent in the first half and found itself in an unexpected dogfight in the Doghouse.
“I thought from the very beginning our intensity level was down and nowhere near where it was 10 days ago,” Panthers head coach Kristi Sigler said, referencing her team’s 30-point win over Floyd. “From a gameplan perspective, Floyd was very well-prepared and we turned the ball over a lot more than we normally do. Our energy was lacking and they did a good job of containing us in transition. When we weren’t able to run, we weren’t able to adjust tonight.”
The Panthers pushed their lead to 12 entering the final period, and that would end up being the final margin.
Floyd’s defense was there all night, forcing 15 giveaways and holding Jennings to 36 percent shooting, but the offense and rebounding just wasn’t meant to be.
The Panthers, who are looking for their first sectional crown since 2005, feasted on second-chance shots throughout and outrebounded Floyd 33-12.
“I knew we’d probably get outrebounded but not like that,” Gianfagna said. “There were a lot of long rebounds that we weren’t able to chase down. But anyway, there’s no way around it – that’s a glaring stat.”
Junior Keegan Kaiser and senior Grace Suer led Floyd in scoring with 11 points apiece. The Highlanders (7-15) will say goodbye to three seniors: Sophie Gasaway, Laney Siewert and Suer.
“I just told our seniors that I want them to come back when we’re cutting the nets down because they got the ball rolling,” Gianfagna said.
BNL 62, JEFFERSONVILLE 36
Bedford found the sledding to be a tad tougher versus the Red Devils this time around compared to the Dec. 8 regular-season meeting.
The Stars hit 18 triples that night in Johnson Arena on their way to an 84-37 win over Jeff. Two months later, the Red Devils pushed Bedford for the better part of three quarters in a game that was much closer than the final score might indicate.
“I thought we played a great three quarters of basketball,” first-year Jeff head coach Missy Voyles said. “The fourth (period) kind of got away from us, we weren’t hitting some shots and they got to the rim. Overall, the team executed what I wanted. We played them full-court, we fought and we rebounded with them. We did not played scared.”
Bedford forced eight Jeff turnovers in the first frame and bolted to an 18-7 lead. Then sophomore guard Sophia Reese, who led her squad with 11 points, nailed a trio of triples in the second period and helped pull her team within 28-19 by intermission.
Jeff stayed hot early in the third as two Elle Marble triples and a Reese bucket trimmed the Stars’ lead to three, 30-27.
“Bedford was probably a little taken back because we laid down a little bit the first time we played them,” Voyles said. “I just told the kids that where they were from early in the season to where they are now is night and day. They improved so much. I’m excited about what we have coming back. We’re not going to turn into a BNL overnight, but I like where we’re headed.”
After the Stars saw their lead dwindle, the nine-time defending sectional champs went to another level and finished the game with a 32-9 run. Chloe Spreen’s 18 paced the victors.
“We really fought all night, but more than anything I think Bedford’s physical strength was a big factor late in the game,” Voyles said.
The Red Devils, whose season was marred with injuries from beginning to end, will say goodbye to four seniors — Lauren Gillenwater, Aija Estes and Bailey Gibson and Alexis Gibson.
“We lost three players to ACL injuries before the season started,” Voyles said. “I have a girl who missed tonight with a broken wrist and another who just had ACL surgery. That’s five players that probably would have contributed in some way tonight. The seniors and I knocked heads at the beginning of the year, but we’ve come a long way. They all improved as players, and as people. They learned a lot about leadership and I think they are better right now on and off the court.”
.
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Friday night's semifinals at the Doghouse
JENNINGS COUNTY 44, FLOYD CENTRAL 32
Floyd Central 7 8 7 10 — 32
Jennings County 15 8 11 10 — 44
Floyd Central (7-15): Keegan Kaiser 11, Amanda Hess 7, Kendall Brown 3, Grace Suer 11.
Jennings County (16-5): Julianna Woodard 10, Addyson Kent 11, Brooke Mowery 5, Kali Thompson 12, Alivia Moore 2, MaKenna Maschino 1, Lily Ernstes 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 3 (Hess, Brown, Suer); Jennings County 6 (Kent 2, Thompson 3, Mowery).
.
BEDFORD NL 62, JEFFERSONVILLE 36
Jeffersonville 7 12 10 7 — 36
Bedford NL 18 10 17 17 — 62
Jeffersonville (6-12): La'Kyra Johnson 1, Sophia Reese 11, Nevaeh Bates 2, Elle Marble 8, Maranda Mason 3, Bailey Gibson 3, Tatum McFarland 6, Myah Johnson 2.
Bedford NL (20-2): Chloe Spreen 18, Chloe McKnight 8, Karsyn Norman 16, Irye Gomez 9, Jenna Louden 2, Carlee Kern 9.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 8 (Reese 3, Marble 2, Gibson, McFarland 2); Bedford NL 6 (McKnight 2, Norman, Gomez, Kern).