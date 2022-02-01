GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Stars rally past Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville had Class 4A No. 3 Bedford North Lawrence on the ropes for much of Tuesday night.
However, the Red Devils couldn’t catch a break late and the Stars escaped with a 51-42 win in the first round of the Jeffersonville Sectional.
“I’m proud of the way we played. It was some of the best basketball I’ve seen them play in two years – so that’s a huge step,” Jeff head coach Missy Voyles said. “We came out to win that game.”
In the night’s other first-round game, New Albany fell behind by double digits in the second quarter and couldn’t overcome that deficit as Seymour held on for a 59-47 win.
The Owls (11-10) will meet Jennings County (16-6) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal before the 10-time defending champion Stars (21-2) face Floyd Central (9-13) around 7:30 p.m. in the second semi.
BNL-JEFFERSONVILLE
The Stars routed the Red Devils 53-31 back on Nov. 20, however the hosts turned the tables Tuesday night.
Trailing 5-2 early, Jeff made its intentions known with a field goal and a pair of free throws by junior guard Sophia Reese to take a 6-5 lead. A baseline drive by sophomore guard La’Kyra Johnson made it 8-5 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Red Devils led 10-7 before Bedford answered with a pair of 3-pointers for a 13-10 lead. Back-to-back baskets by Cadence Singleton and Nevaeh Bates put Jeffersonville back on top 14-13. It was tied 16-all at the end of the quarter.
The Red Devils continued to keep the pressure on the Stars in the second quarter, taking a 26-20 lead after two free throws by Reese with 3:16 to play in the period. It was 26-23 when Johnson closed out the half with an old-fashioned, three-point play to put Jeff on top 29-23 at the break.
It was more of the same for much of the third quarter. A reverse layup by Johnson gave the Red Devils a 35-28 lead before the Stars surged.
A BNL 3-pointer sparked a 7-0 run, which was helped by a pair of Jeffersonville turnovers, to make it 35-all going into the fourth quarter.
The Stars took a quick 37-35 lead to start the final frame before Red Devils junior point guard Brooklyn Carter drilled a 3 to make it 38-37 Jeff.
From then on the Stars’ aggressive defense shut down the Red Devils’ offense as Bedford closed out the game on a 14-4 run. The aggressive Stars were whistled for only four fouls in the second half.
The Red Devils were in it almost until the end. Baskets by Singleton and sophomore guard Elle Marble pulled Jeff to within five (47-42) with 2:26 to play. However, the Devils would get no closer.
Marble finished with 10 points and Johnson had nine to lead Jeffersonville (10-8).
BNL (21-2) was paced by Karsyn Norman’s 14 points.
NEW ALBANY-SEYMOUR
The Bulldogs led 3-2 after a basket by senior guard Maleea Roland in the opening moments of the game. However, an answer by the Owls moments later put them in the lead for good.
Down 15-9 late in the first quarter, New Albany made it a one-possession game after field goals by Roland and senior guard Taylor Treat made it 15-13 going into the second.
A scoring drought to start the second period created a deficit that the Bulldogs couldn’t overcome.
New Albany went scoreless for almost six minutes as Seymour went on an 11-0 run to lead 26-13. The Bulldogs finally answered, on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Sophia Corley at the 2:20 mark. Baskets by senior forward Anasha Crowdus and junior forward Journey Howard were part of a 7-1 New Albany run to finish the half and cut its deficit to seven (27-20) by the break.
“We missed a lot of shots early and didn’t get it done on the defensive end,” New Albany coach Shelby Gliebe said. “We didn’t put together a complete game.”
The Bulldogs continued to fight, but couldn’t get closer than seven in the second half.
Seymour extended the lead to 16 (44-28) before New Albany junior guard Kaylee DeMuth hit a 3 to close out the third quarter and trim it to 13.
A pair of 3-pointers by DeMuth, and another by Treat, helped the ‘Dogs get within striking distance in the fourth quarter. After those long range shots, a field goal by Treat cut the Seymour lead to eight (54-46) with 3:25 to play. However, New Albany would get no closer as Seymour closed it out with a 5-1 run to advance.
Brooke Trinkle scored 17 for the Owls, who beat the Bulldogs 48-46 last Thursday on a last-second shot.
Roland and Treat had 12 points apiece to pace New Albany (5-19), which lost its final 11. DeMuth added 11 for the Bulldogs, who’ll enter next season with optimism.
“I think the girls have bought-in, you want to build on that foundation,” Gliebe said.
CLASS 4A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round games
SEYMOUR 59, NEW ALBANY 47
New Albany 13 7 11 16 — 47
Seymour 15 12 17 15 — 59
New Albany (5-19): Maleea Roland 12, Taylor Treat 12, Sophia Corley 3, Kaylee DeMuth 11, Journey Howard 6, Anasha Crowdus 3.
Seymour (11-10): Grace Schrader 15, Journee Brown 10, Brooke Trinkle 17, Kendall Sterling 8, Greer Henry 6, Jaidyn Nichols 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 (DeMuth 3, Treat 1, Corley 1); Seymour 3 (Trinkle 2, Schrader 1).
BEDFORD NL 51, JEFFERSONVILLE 42
Bedford NL 16 7 12 16 — 51
Jeffersonville 16 13 6 7 — 42
Bedford NL (21-2): Chloe Spreen 13, Karsyn Norman 14, Mallory Pride 12, Carlee Kern 6, Madisyn Bailey 4, Ella Turner 2.
Jeffersonville (10-8): Sophia Reese 6, Elle Marble 10, La’Kya Johnson 9, Cadence Singleton 8, Navaeh Bates 6, Brooklyn Carter 3.
3-point field goals: BNL 6 (Norman 2, Pride 3, Kern 1), Jeffersonville 1 (Carter).