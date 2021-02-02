GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Stars shoot down Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — Bedford North Lawrence flexed its third-ranked muscles Tuesday night.
The Stars built a 50-12 halftime lead en route to a 78-44 victory over the host Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 4A New Albany Sectional.
BNL, which is looking for its 10th straight sectional title, placed four players in double figures on the way to ending the Bulldogs’ season for the second straight year.
In the opening game, Jennings County slammed Seymour 72-42. The Panthers (15-6) will face Floyd Central (7-14) at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the first sectional semifinal. The Stars (19-2) will take on Jeffersonville (6-11) at 7:30 p.m. in the second semi.
Bedford, which was led by Karsyn Norman’s 21 points and freshman Chloe Spreen’s 20, bolted out to a 27-6 lead at the end of the first period and never looked back.
“I guess we looked shell-shocked, but we really shouldn’t have been,” said first-year New Albany coach Shelby Gliebe, whose team previously lost 73-34 at BNL on Dec. 5. “They got off to the same kind of start at their place. We knew what to expect, but we just weren’t ready to play. We just didn’t execute what we practiced.”
Bedford shot 61 percent in the opening frame and netted four triples.
“We shot it well and then our defense got energized off of that and we made things difficult for them,” Stars head coach Jeff Allen said. “When we hit shots like that it just gets us going as far as effort on the defensive end.”
The Stars, who will look to notch their fifth straight 20-win season Friday night, kept up their torrid pace in the second stanza and pushed the lead to 38 by intermission. The ‘Dogs shot just 20 percent (4 for 20) from the field and were beaten 26-3 on the backboards in the first half.
“The rebounds do, and don’t, shock me, to a point,” Gliebe said. “We’re not a very strong rebounding team so our main focus was to just get a hand up on their shooters and put a body on someone. We didn’t do either of those in the first half.”
The ‘Dogs did not roll over and play dead, though. in the second half. They showed plenty of grit in the second half, outscoring the Stars 32-28.
“We came back in the second half and rebounded much better and then our offense started to come around,” said Gliebe, whose team won the battle of the boards and shot 44 percent after intermission. “In the locker room at halftime of a game like this you can either get lost in what happened and let things snowball, or you can come out and fight. The way we played in the second half was very encouraging. It showed that we had fight and pride.”
Senior forward Layne Burke led New Albany with 15 points, hitting three from downtown. Junior Maleea Roland added 11 for the Bulldogs.
New Albany says goodbye to two seniors, Delani Ewing and Burke.
“We’re definitely going to miss our two seniors on, and off, the court,” Gliebe said. “Layne is a great student-athlete. She’s up for all kinds of scholarships. Delani would always come in early before practice and stay late after practice. Their work in the classroom, and on the court, that type of leadership doesn’t come around often. We’re definitely going to miss them.”
.
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s first-round games
BEDFORD NL 78, NEW ALBANY 44
Bedford NL 27 23 13 15 — 78
New Albany 6 6 19 13 — 44
Bedford NL (19-2): Chloe Spreen 20, Chloe McKnight 13, MaKena Moore 6, Emma Brown 3, Karsyn Norman 21, Irye Gomez 13, Jenna Louden 2.
New Albany (6-16): Maleea Roland 11, Vanessa Burns 7, Taylor Treat 9, Alaina Walker 2, Layne Burke 15.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 8 (Spreen, McKnight 2, Brown, Norman 3, Gomez), New Albany 4 (Roland, Burke 3).
Rebounds: BNL 40; New Albany 19.
Turnovers: BNL 9; New Albany 12.
Field-goal shooting: BNL 32 of 58; New Albany 16 of 47.
3-point shooting: BNL 8 of 21; New Albany 4 of 20.
Free-throw shooting: BNL 6 of 7; New Albany 8 of 12.