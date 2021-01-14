GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Stars shoot down Dragons

SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek battled back from an early double-digit deficit against Bedford North Lawrence, but could never completely get over the hump Thursday night.
The Class 4A No. 2 Stars outlasted the 3A No. 1 Dragons 59-54 in a late-season showdown between two highly-ranked teams.
Creek never led and trailed all but 42 seconds after tying the game late in the third quarter. BNL, though, outscored the Dragons 15-10 in the final frame to pull out the victory.
“We competed and we had our chances,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “Not just at the end of the game, we had opportunities through the course of the game — a couple missed layups here, missed rebounds there, stepping out on some of those kids that we were sagging on in the first quarter.
“But I’m proud of my team, they fought and they battled to the end. Bedford’s a damn good team. They’re a really good basketball team.”
Chloe McKnight scored 14 points to pace four in double figures for the Stars (15-2), who hit 10 3-pointers — they outscored the Dragons 30-15 from beyond the arc — and went 9 for 11 from the free throw line.
“I knew going into it that it was going to come down to who hit shots because we both shoot a tremendous amount of 3s per game. They hit shots and we had a couple defensive breakdowns that we couldn’t have, and that’s ultimately what led to us losing the game,” Creek senior forward Alana Striverson said.
BNL, coming off a 67-66 Hoosier Hills Conference loss at Columbus East on Tuesday night, came out firing. The Stars hit four 3-pointers in the first period, helping them to leads of 7-0, 10-2 and 13-4.
Savannah Kirchgessner’s buzzer-beating jumper pulled the Dragons within six (16-10) heading into the second quarter before a three-point play by Striverson and a putback by Marissa Gasaway got them within one.
Bedford, though, responded with a 9-0 surge to push its lead to 10 (25-15) before Creek cut it to 28-21 by halftime.
The Stars increased their lead to 42-34 with 3 minutes, 42 seconds to play in the third period, but the Dragons answered with a quarter-closing 12-2 run. Kynidi Striverson sparked the surge with back-to-back 3-pointers, then added a pair of free throws before her sister’s layup tied it at 44 with 30 seconds to play in the period.
However, Karsyn Norman’s old-fashioned three-point play 12 seconds into the final frame gave BNL a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Still, Silver Creek didn’t go down without a fight. Alana Striverson’s 3-pointer pulled the Dragons within two (54-52) with 1:14 to play. The Stars, though, went 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 1:03 to seal the victory.
“Every time we would get close they would make a play,” Schoen said. “I’m proud of the girls. Golly, we’ve had a tough stretch and it doesn’t get any easier with Columbus North (next week). I told the girls, ‘Where else are you going to get the opportunity to go play the No. 1-ranked team in 4A, the No. 2-ranked team in 4A and the No. 3-ranked team in 4A? Where else are you going to get a chance to do that?’ It’s a great opportunity.”
Alana Striverson finished with a game-high 19 points to pace Creek while her younger sister, Kynidi, added 16 and six rebounds. Also for the Dragons, Gasaway finished with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Jaclyn Emly collected 11 rebounds.
Silver Creek (15-3) returns to Mid-Southern Conference play Saturday, when it hosts Austin at 1:30 p.m.
“We have a big conference game on Saturday,” Striverson said. “We’re just trying to make sure we secure that bag, then keep going down the road with sectional and things like that.”
.
BEDFORD NL 59, SILVER CREEK 54
Bedford NL 16 12 16 15 — 59
Silver Creek 10 11 23 10 — 54
Bedford NL (15-2): Chloe Spreen 11, Chloe McKnight 14, Karsyn Norman 10, Irye Gomez 8, Jenna Louden 4, Haley Deckard 12.
Silver Creek (15-3): Kynidi Striverson 16, Marissa Gasaway 14, Alana Striverson 19, Savannah Kirchgessner 5.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 10 (McKnight 3, Deckard 2, Gomez 2, Spreen 2, Norman); Silver Creek 5 (A. Striverson 2, K. Striverson 2, Kirchgessner).