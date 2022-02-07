JEFFERSONVILLE — Bedford North Lawrence came into William S. Johnson Arena in a bad mood Monday night.
After a less-than-sparkling performance against Jeffersonville last week, the fourth-ranked Stars rolled to a 61-16 win over Floyd Central in a Class 4A Jeffersonville Sectional semifinal.
BNL (22-2) will try for its 11th straight sectional title tonight against Jennings County, which beat Seymour 46-26 in Monday’s first semi. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Johnson Arena.
The Stars, who trailed the host Red Devils for much of last Tuesday’s first-round sectional game, jumped out to an early lead against the Highlanders and never looked back.
BNL led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter and 43-9 at halftime.
“Their speed is really unbelievable,” said Floyd Central senior guard Keegan Kaiser, whose team previously lost 62-28 to the Stars back on Jan. 15. “They push the ball really well. They have really good sets when it comes to offense. Defensively, they are pretty good lock-down defenders. Although they don’t have a ton of height, they have really strong guards and good movement. They are really a good fundamental team.”
Bedford made 13 of 30 shots in the first half, most significantly 9 for 15 from 3-point range. Guard Chloe Spreen led the Stars with 18 points while Karsyn Norman added 14 and sophomore Madisyn Bailey tallied 12.
“I think they denied us (offensively) at all spots,” Floyd Central coach Randy Gianfagna said. “We had played well the last month of the season. Tonight was a buzzsaw. Really it was ugly.
“They played like a 10-time sectional champion. They were in us (defensively) everywhere. We looked a little shell-shocked.”
Floyd Central (9-14) was 3 of 18 from the field in the first half and finished 5 for 33 (15.2 percent) for the game. The Highlanders also had 17 turnovers.
“We blocked a few, but they got theirs back and put them in,” Gianfagna said. “We’ve been trying to get our girls to finish through contact. But (BNL) played really well and it was probably our worst performance in a long time.”
Gianfagna felt the sectional postponement, which was due to last week’s winter weather, might have had an affect on his team.
“We haven’t played since the Thursday before last,” he said. “It’s an excuse, but it’s one of those funky things. We looked like we hadn’t played in a while. Not many shots went in and we’d been shooting well.”
BNL finished 21 of 44 from the field, including 10 of 18 on 3-pointers.
“We put great pressure on them, making it difficult to score. We blocked out, which gave us two or three opportunities,” Stars coach Jeff Allen said. “I told them to do what I say: ‘Start well.’ I thought they looked focused. I really liked our effort. We never really relaxed.”
Floyd Central will lose three seniors to graduation. They are Kaiser, fellow starter Kendall Brown and reserve Peyton Kochert.
“The beginning of the game was a little upsetting,” said Kaiser, who tallied a team-best six points. “I think our season, prior to this one tonight, ended well.”
.
CLASS 4A JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Monday night's semifinal
BEDFORD NL 61, FLOYD CENTRAL 16
Floyd Central 3 9 3 4 — 16
Bedford NL 18 25 13 5 — 61
Floyd Central (9-14): Keagan Kaiser 6, Kendall Brown 3, Callie Jo Celichowski 4, Sandra Miller 3.
Bedford North Lawrence (22-2): Mallory Pride 2, Chloe Spleen 18, Karsyn Norman 14, Madisyn Bailey 12, Ella Turner 6, Hadley Teague 3, Carlee Kern 8.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 3 (Kaiser, Brown, Miller); Bedford NL 8 (Bailey 2, Kern 2, Turner, Teague, Spreen, Norman).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.