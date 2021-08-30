Things have come up Aces for Kynidi Striverson.
The Silver Creek senior, one of two returning starters on the team that won the Class 3A state championship in February, announced Monday night that she has committed to the University of Evansville.
The 5-foot-8 Striverson, one of the top point guards in the state, averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and three steals per game while shooting 34 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line this past season for the Dragons, who beat South Bend Washington 54-48 in the Class 3A state championship game Feb. 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. She tallied 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in that win.
"First of all I just want to thank God and say that I am extremely blessed to have this opportunity to play basketball at the next level and to be surrounded with the amazing people who help me day-in and day-out," Striverson wrote in a post on social media. "To my mom and dad, you guys are my world and you push me to be the best that I possible can and remind me that I am loved unconditionally. Thank you for all the sacrifices you've made for me throughout all of these years. To my sister, thank you for being the best role model for me, carrying me on your back, and showing me how to be the best big sister to our little brothers; I love you. To Lacey, Emme, Sydney and Alana, thank you for the late nights in the gym, the homework parties, and the constant push to never give up; You guys will always hold a special place in my heart no matter how far away. To all the teammates that I've had the opportunity to play with, thank you for impacting my life, boosting my confidence, and allowing me to make great memories with you. To my Silver Creek family, every coach, every trainer, and anybody else who was apart of this journey with me, thank you for always believing in me, letting me learning from you, and helping mold me into the athlete that I am today. Lastly, thank you to all of the coaches who took their time in recruiting me. With all that being said, I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Evansville! #ForTheAces."
Striverson is the second Silver Creek senior to make her college choice in August. Earlier in the month Emme Rooney, a senior wing and the other returning starter for the Dragons, committed to DePauw University.
110% Committed!! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/OhIxLce7fd— Kynidi Mason Striverson (@KynidiS) August 31, 2021
