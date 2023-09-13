JEFFERSONVILLE — Former Red Devil Taylor Sykes was named the interim head coach of Jeffersonville on Wednesday.
A former four-year varsity player and 2016 graduate of JHS, Sykes takes over for Cory Norman, whose contract was ended at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
Sykes served as the junior varsity head coach and was a varsity assistant last season.
"As a Red Devil alumni this hits home for me," she said in a release. "The same dedication, pride and respect that I had for the Lady Red Devils' program when I wore my jersey, I will carry with me into my new role as the Lady Red Devils' head coach! To the coaches and players on my team, and all who supported me, thank you for your immense support. I am truly humbled and forever grateful. The change starts now!”
After graduating from Jeff, Sykes earned her bachelor's degree in accounting and business law from Indiana University. She went on to earn her master's degree in strategic finance from IU's Kelley School of Business.
“We are thrilled to welcome Taylor Sykes as our new head coach," Jeffersonville principal Pam Hall said. "Taylor understands what it means to be a Lady Devil and she is committed to excellence in academics, athletics and the student-athlete experience. I am most excited for our current players. If you could have been in the room this morning when Coach Sykes was in front of them, it was powerful.”
“Taylor enters her fifth year coaching girls' basketball but don’t let her youth fool you," Jeff athletic director Larry Owens added. "She is a great competitor, communicator and instructor who is hungry to continue to learn and grow in this role. Our student-athletes have great respect for her and I know they are excited as well. This is where Taylor’s heart is. We are lucky to have her and we are very excited to watch her lead our Lady Devils.”
The Red Devils went 14-10 last season in Norman's lone year as the bench boss.
Jeffersonville will open this season Nov. 4, when it hosts Castle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.