We're nearing the halfway point of the girls' high school basketball season as conference races are heating up.
Four things to watch for the upcoming week in girls basketball:
1. Jeffersonville lost senior point guard Kelsie James to a torn ACL. How can the Red Devils adjust to life without a key leader?
James, a tenacious defender and a tempo setter for the Red Devils, getting injured is a massive blow for the Red Devils.
"Her work ethic, attitude, leadership, defense and point-guard mentality are things that as a program you want a kid to build throughout their career and with losing Kelsie we lost a cornerstone of our program," coach Mike Warren said. "She embodied a lot of what we try to preach in our program and kids like her are irreplaceable. It was going to be tough enough to see her walk off the floor on senior night so losing her now was a hit to the players and the coaching staff. This one hurts a lot obviously for basketball, but more so that she doesn’t get to finish out something she has worked so hard to attain."
The Red Devils, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, play host to Sacred Heart on Thursday and then look to stay unbeaten in Hoosier Hills Conference action Saturday at Columbus East.
It's going to take a variety of guards stepping up at various times to take James' minutes. Freshmen guards Sophia Reese and Tatum McFarland have shown promise at times, but sophomores Nevaeh Bates, Olivia Clive and Lily Haire also have potential to see more minutes.
"We aren’t going to be able to fill the void of not having her. We will have to mix and match at the PG position depending on style, opponent, matchups," Warren said.
2. Providence senior Natalie Boesing could surpass 1,000 career points as soon as the Pioneers' next game.
Providence visits Borden on Saturday and Boesing is 22 points shy of 1,000.
She would become the fifth Providence girls' basketball player to hit that mark, including the third in the past four years.
3. The Mid-Southern Conference race is going to be very interesting.
With Brownstown Central's win over Salem on Tuesday, only the Braves (3-0) and North Harrison (4-0) remain unbeaten.
Several key matchups are coming up. Silver Creek (7-1, 3-1) plays Scottsburg next week at home before visiting Brownstown Central on Dec. 21. Salem plays North Harrison next Thursday.
Charlestown (4-4, 2-3) has already played five of the nine MSC opponents on its schedule.
"The Mid-Southern Conference, as far as 3A, has got to be the best in the state, hands down," Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said. "From top to bottom, it's brutal."
The Pirates, winners of four out of their past five, have lost to North Harrison by one and Scottsburg by two.
"It's just a product of getting better. We're starting to get a lot more organized in the half court and to where we trust each other on both ends of the court," Matthews said. "I'm OK with where we are. A lot of close games against quality opponents."
4. Silver Creek could soon be adding freshman Kiela Phillips to the mix. A freshman point guard, Phillips tore her ACL in the spring and was cleared to return to basketball late last week.
Look for her to gain minutes and bolster the bench for the Dragons. Phillips will help a Dragons' team that wants to get up and down the floor.
Phillips made her debut on the junior varsity Wednesday, scoring 14 points against Floyd Central. She said she hopes to join the varsity rotation soon.
