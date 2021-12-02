GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Three early-season takeaways

We’re officially one month into the season, so it seems like a perfect time to take stock.
With that in mind, here are three early-season takeaways from the first four weeks of action.
1. SILVER CREEK IS STILL GOOD
The Dragons lost three starters, and four of their top seven players, from last season’s Class 3A state championship team to graduation, but they seem to have barely missed a beat.
Third-ranked Silver Creek is undefeated and has won its first seven games by an average of almost 24 points. Their closest contest so far was a 41-37 triumph over Jeffersonville on Nov. 19.
Seniors Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney, the two returning starters, have led the way so far. Mason-Striverson has been just as good, if not better, than last season while averaging 14.6 points per game. Rooney, meanwhile, has picked up a lot of the scoring slack lost with the graduation of Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway and Alana Striverson. She’s averaging 14 points a game.
Those two have also been aided by several others. Included among those are Sydney Sierota, the first sub off the bench last season who has been a big key on defense thus far, as well as senior wing Lacey Tingle and senior center Merideth Wilkinson. The 5-foot-9 Tingle only scored 13 points all of last season. However, she’s bettered that in each of her last two games, tallying 18 and 17 in wins over Corydon Central and North Harrison. Meanwhile the 6-0 Wilkinson, who didn’t play last season, is coming off an 18-point effort against the Lady Cats.
The Dragons will likely get their two biggest tests of the season, so far, this weekend. At 8 p.m. tonight they’ll face Bowling Green (Ky.) in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic at Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic. The Purples return two players who averaged double-doubles last season, when they went 19-11 and lost to eventual champion Louisville Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Creek will then have a quick turnaround as it is slated to take on 4A Evansville North at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in an event at the University of Southern Indiana.
2. THE BIGGEST SURPRISES SO FAR HAVE BEEN ROCK CREEK & JEFFERSONVILLE
Former Jeff and University of Louisville standout Sara Nord has the Lions off to their best start in program history.
Rock Creek won only two games in Nord’s first season, which was plagued by COVID-19, and one game in 2019-20.
The Lions, however, had won five of their first seven heading into Thursday night’s contest at sectional-rival New Washington.
Creek has been helped mightily by five newcomers, including a trio of freshmen.
At this rate, the Lions should have a legitimate shot at matching, or eclipsing, the program record of 14 wins set in 2004-05. Rock Creek, which has some talent at the eighth-grade level, may be a couple of seasons away from contending for a sectional title, but you never know.
Meanwhile Missy Voyles appears to have the Red Devils back on track after they went 6-12 in her inaugural season on the bench.
Jeff, which lost two of its top three scorers from last season, won its first five games. The Red Devils then suffered three straight defeats, albeit to Silver Creek, Bedford North Lawrence and Jennings County — three ranked teams that were a combined 21-2 heading into Thursday night.
Jeffersonville picked up a big road win — to help match its victory total of last season — at Lawrenceburg on Wednesday night by blanking the host Tigers 22-0 in the third quarter en route to a 44-24 triumph.
The Red Devils are about to enter a very difficult portion of their schedule. After visiting Hoosier Hills Conference- and sectional-rival Floyd Central on Saturday night, Jeff will host reigning Kentucky state champion Sacred Heart, which may be better than it was last season, next Thursday night. Then after that comes a visit to 4A No. 8 Columbus East (8-1) followed by home games against Charlestown, traditional 4A power Warren Central and 3A No. 9 Salem.
3. PLAYERS ARE STEPPING UP
Several players have been stepping up for their respective teams in the early part of this season.
Some were mentioned above, but those haven’t been the only ones.
Borden junior guard Emily Cissell, who averaged 14 points a game as a sophomore, had the best early-season performance with her 10 3-pointer, 40-point effort against Crothersville in mid-November. She’s up to nearly 20 points per game through the Braves’ first seven contests.
New Albany senior guard Maleea Roland, who along with classmate Taylor Treat comprises one of the area’s best backcourts, has made a dramatic jump in her scoring. After averaging 6.9 points per game as a junior, Roland was 10 points above that (at 16.9) through the Bulldogs’ first eight contests.
Clarksville junior point guard Dahja Gaines has picked up a lot of the scoring slack for the Generals, who were hit hard by graduation. After averaging only 3.5 points per game as a sophomore, she is putting up 14.5 points through Clarksville’s first eight contests.
Some others who have showed out in the first month of the season have been Floyd Central senior Keegan Kaiser, New Washington sophomore Kaidin James and several Charlestown players.