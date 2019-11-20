EVANSVILLE — Visiting New Albany led Evansville Memorial 22-13 at the end of the first quarter, but it was all downhill from there. The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 49-14 the rest of the way for a 62-36 girls' basketball win Wednesday night.
Memorial's comeback began in the second quarter, when it outscored New Albany 15-4 to take a 28-26 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Tigers rolled in the second half.
Emily Mattingly led a very balanced Memorial attack with 12 points.
Layne Burke tallied 10 points to pace the Bulldogs (1-3), who play at Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 62, NEW ALBANY 36
New Albany 22 4 5 5—36
Ev. Memorial 13 15 15 19—62
New Albany (1-3): Maleea Roland 6, Taylor Treat 7, Delani Ewing 3, Layne Burke 10, Mya Jackson 4, Journey Howard 2, Naria Reed 4.
Ev. Memorial (1-0): Savannah Warren 4, Peyton Murphy 6, Ryleigh Anslinger 6, Mallory Wittmer 5, Emily Mattingly 12, Mallory Russell 5, Hope Lensing 2, Lydia Bordfeld 8, Makaylee Lindauer 6, Kennedy Stratman 8.
3-point field goals: New Albany 4 (Burke 2, Roland 2), Ev. Memorial 0.
