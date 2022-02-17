GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tingle doing it for her dad

Amid the celebration following Silver Creek’s 53-39 victory over Gibson Southern in the Class 3A Charlestown Regional final last Saturday night, Lauren Tingle made a beeline from the stands to the court.
Her younger sister Lacey, a senior forward for the Dragons, had just played one of her best games in the biggest game of her life.
When Lauren found Lacey, the latter was holding the regional trophy. In an instant the two were holding each other, crying.
“Dad would be so proud of you,” Lauren Tingle whispered in her sister’s ear. “I love you, and he loved you.”
“It was a great moment,” the younger Tingle recalled later. “Words can’t really describe it. I love my sister, she’s like my best friend and sister all in one. It was really cool just to be able to experience that with her.”
It was a moving, if not cathartic, moment for the sisters who lost their father 16 months ago.
“I didn’t really expect to come out tonight and score that many points,” said Tingle, who tallied a game-high 16 points and snared seven rebounds in the victory. “But for me, I just wanted to do it for my dad.”
Shane Tingle died suddenly on Oct. 17, 2020. Only 47 years old, he left behind a wife, Stacy, and two daughters.
“Shane would be so proud. He loved basketball and he loved his daughters. And to watch Lacey go out and play that way, I know he’s smiling,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said last Saturday night, before adding with a chuckle. “He’s probably still yelling at her, because a couple of those spin moves were not real good.
“But that family is such a special family. I always tell her, she has such a special place in my heart. I love that kid like my own.”
It hasn’t been an easy few years for Tingle.
After suffering a torn ACL that cost her her sophomore season, Tingle worked her way back for the 2020-21 campaign. Then, just 19 days before it began, her father passed away.
It was a very difficult time for Tingle, who credits her teammates with helping her make it through it.
“Last year was really hard for me, but with this team and the team from last year just helping me and lifting me up ... they were my saving grace,” she said.
Tingle, a 5-foot-8 forward, didn’t see many minutes last season — averaging 0.9 points and 0.7 rebounds in 15 games — for the Dragons, who went 25-3 and captured the program’s first state championship. However, she showed her mettle in practice, going up against departed seniors Jaclyn Emly, Alana Striverson, Marissa Gasaway and Savannah Kirchgessner day after day.
That has paid off this season, as Tingle moved into the starting lineup following the graduation of three starters (Emly, Striverson and Gasaway).
Tingle is averaging 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, three steals and two assists per game while shooting 46 percent from 2-point range and 61 percent from the free throw line for the fourth-ranked Dragons (25-2), who’ll face Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (18-10) at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the second game of the Jeffersonville Semistate.
“Last year she came off an ACL tear, so she played with the JV (mostly). But she’s just out there now doing what she had been doing last year in the JV season, and in practice, killing it,” Schoen said. “We’d go in practice and Lacey would be out there carving us up — grabbing rebounds and being tough. She’s our emotional leader to a certain extent. She can guard (positions) one through five, and she can score and she can shoot it. I’m just super-proud of the way she hasn’t given up on herself, because she could’ve awhile ago when she wasn’t getting to play as much. But she kept fighting and now she’s reaping the benefits of everything, all the hard work she put into it.”
Tingle, who tops the team with 22 blocked shots, often uses her length and her athleticism to her advantage on the court.
“I knew this year that I really had to help out my team,” Tingle said. “I found my job, just making sure I was bringing the energy and running the floor. So I’m really proud of my team and them helping me out and helping me figure out my role this year.”
“Lacey’s been huge for us all year. I know no one really expected us to be anything this year because of what we lost, but we focused on what we were gaining,” senior guard Sydney Sierota added. “Lacey came out and no one knew who she was, and she took advantage of that. To me that was kind of like me last year. I think she stepped into that role of having more responsibilities and she’s handled it great. A lot of credit to her this year.”
She deserved a lot of credit last Saturday night after scoring 14 and hitting six of her team’s nine field goals after intermission.
“She was amazing tonight,” Schoen said afterward. “She made big-time plays. ... Defensively I thought she was really good, and she stayed out of foul trouble for the most part. That’s been the thing that’s kind of hindered Lacey lately is she’s just been in foul trouble, so she’s been sitting by me more than she’s been out on the floor. Tonight, I thought she did a great job of just defending. But more importantly, I don’t know what she ended up with point-wise, but she was strong around the basket. She made big-time drives and finishes. I’m super-proud of her.”
As were her teammates.
“Lacey’s overcome a lot to be here,” senior wing Emme Rooney said amid the post-game celebration. “She tore her ACL her sophomore year, she lost her dad her junior year, so she’s really overcome a lot of adversity. I think that fuels her in her game because she’s playing for so many people outside of herself.”
Saturday night Tingle’s mother and sister, as well as several members of her dad’s side of the family from Kentucky, were in the stands cheering her on.
“Just being able to experience this with my team and my family and everyone who’s come out to support me this year, it’s just been really great,” Tingle said. “And I know that my dad’s looking down on me and he’s proud of me.”