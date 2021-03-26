GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Trio of Dragons receive All-State recognition

Three seniors from Class 3A state champion Silver Creek garnered postseason recognition from the Associated Press, which released its All-State teams Friday.
Marissa Gasaway, Jaclyn Emly and Alana Striverson received plaudits in the statewide balloting of sports writers, broadcasters and coaches.
Gasaway, narrowly missed the third team, but was one of 21 players who garnered high honorable mention. The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 12.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 62 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons, who won their first-ever state title by beating South Bend Washington 54-48 in the 3A final Feb. 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Meanwhile, Emly and Striverson received honorable mention.
The 5-11 Emly, who has signed with Kentucky Wesleyan College, averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game while shooting 48 percent from the field, including 43 percent (63 for 146) from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free throw line.
The 5-10 Striverson, who has signed with Lindenwood University in Missouri, averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47-percent from 2-point range.
Two players from Harrison County — Lanesville senior Gracie Adams and North Harrison junior Ali Saunders — also garnered honorable mention.
Adams, a 5-9 wing, averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game for the Eagles, who won their third straight Class A sectional title.
Saunders, a 5-10 guard, averaged 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and three steals per game for the Lady Cats.
Lawrence North senior Jayla Smith, who was recently named IndyStar Miss Basketball, was the top vote-getter. The 5-9 senior, who has signed with Purdue, averaged 19.5 points and 4.6 steals per game for the 4A state champion Wildcats.
Heritage Christian senior Ariana Wiggins was the No. 2 vote-getter. The 5-8 guard, who has signed with Michigan, averaged 27.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Those two were joined on the first team by Brownsburg guard Ally Becki, Crown Point guard Jessica Carrothers and Indianapolis North Central forward Meg Newman.
Silver Creek handed Carrothers and the 4A state champion Bulldogs their lone loss of the season.
The complete teams are listed below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE
FIRST TEAM
Jayla Smith, 5-9, Sr., Lawrence North
Ariana Wiggins, 5-8, Sr., Heritage Christian
Ally Becki, 5-8, Sr., Brownsburg
Jessica Carrothers, 5-7, Jr., Crown Point
Meg Newman, 6-3, Sr., North Central (Indianapolis)
SECOND TEAM
Ashlynn Shade, 5-11, Soph., Noblesville
Katie Burton, 5-9, Sr., Fishers
Courtney Blakely, 5-8, Sr., Hammond Noll
Vanessa Shafford, 5-9, Sr., Linton-Stockton
Ayanna Patterson, 6-2, Jr., Homestead
THIRD TEAM
Lilliann Frasure, 5-10, Sr., North Judson
Madelyn Bischoff, 5-10, Sr., Roncalli
Trinity Clinton, 5-7, Sr., Penn
Mila Reynolds, 6-2, Jr., South Bend Washington
Tyra Ford, 5-10, Sr., Anderson
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
Kate Clarke, Carmel; Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen; Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek; Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian; Hanna Knoll, Angola; Kaitlyn Costner, Penn; Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard; Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; Tanyuel Welch, North Central (Indianapolis); McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Bridget Dunn, Carmel; Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence; Katey Richason, Zionsville; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Natalie Niehaus, Castle; Erikka Hill, Shenandoah.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gracie Adams, Lanesville; Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial; Lauryn Bates, Frankton; Asiah Baxter, Warren Central; Katherine Benter, Brownstown; Alaysha Brandenberger, Boonville; Olivia Brooke, Pioneer; Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton; Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Catholic; Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood; Hailey Cripe, Pioneer; Carley Culberson, Yorktown; Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg); Asia Donald, Hobart; Ramiah Elliott, North Central (Indianapolis); Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek; Kenadie Fernung, Tri-Central; Kalea Fleming, Loogootee; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Brea Garber, Fairfield; Madison Gray, Union County; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora); Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland; Taylor Heath, Triton Central; Nakaih Hunter, North Central (Indianapolis); Laila Hull, Zionsville; Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee; Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington; Remi Jordan, Knox; Bailey Kelham, Garrett; Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central; Hailee Kline, Fort Wayne Blackhawk; Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln; Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del; Kencia Levasseur, Washington; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; Alexa McKinley, Columbus North; Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie; Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes; Jade Nutley, Madison; Ryin Ott, LaPorte Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights; Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah; MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian; Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis; Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton; Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights; Alyna Santiago, Crown Point; Ali Saunders, North Harrison; Ashlee Schram, Tipton; Julia Schutz, Andrean; Renna Schwieterman, Jay County; Lexi Shelton, Mount Vernon; Maiah Shelton, Norwell; Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South; Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North; Alana Striverson, Silver Creek; Karly Sweeney, Salem; Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Josie Trabel, East Central; Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley; Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville; Juliann Woodard, Jennings County; Lamyia Woodson, Fort Wayne South.