GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Twenty players to watch this season

In recent years Clark and Floyd counties have produced some talented players, including Indiana All-Stars Nan Garcia and Kynidi Mason-Striverson, among others.
In the 2022-23 campaign there should be no shortage of good players, especially of the younger variety.
With that in mind, here are 20 players to watch this season.
BROOKLYN CARTER, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 5-foot-3 senior point guard averaged 4.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game as a junior. She’s off to a fast start this season for the up-tempo Red Devils, averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in the team’s first eight games.
CJ CELICHOWSKI, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 6-foot-2 senior center can be a shot-maker and a shot-eraser for the Highlanders. She tallied 22 points in a recent win over Evansville Harrison.
EMILY CISSELL, BORDEN
The 5-5 senior guard averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals a game as a junior. Thanks to the addition of several freshmen, who have helped take some of the scoring burden off of her, Cissell is averaging 9.3 points through the Braves’ first seven games.
ELISE COLEMAN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 6-0 freshman guard, who received a scholarship offer from Indiana State in August, is off to a solid start for the Highlanders. She had 18 points in her second game, a win at Austin, and finished with a game-high 14 against Eastern earlier this week. She’s one of a handful of frosh on this list.
KENNEDY COLEMAN, CHARLESTOWN
The 6-0 junior forward averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals a game as a sophomore. So far this season she’s averaging 16.3 points for the Pirates, who are off to a 6-1 start.
KELIS DANSBY, ROCK CREEK
The 5-5 freshman guard, one member of the Lions’ talented Class of 2026, is off to a solid start, averaging 10.8 points per game, for the Lions (4-1), who are also off to a solid start as a team too.
DAHJA GAINES, CLARKSVILLE
The 5-7 senior guard averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 assists a game as a junior. So far this season she’s averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.1 assists per game for the Generals.
LANEY HAWKINS, CHARLESTOWN
The 5-9 senior guard averaged 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, two assists and 1.9 steals a game as a junior. So far this season she’s putting up 11.3 points per game for the Pirates.
JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY
The 6-0 senior forward entered this season as the Bulldogs’ top-returning scorer and rebounder after averaging 7.3 and 8.8 per game in 2021-22.
KAIDIN JAMES, NEW WASHINGTON
The 5-7 junior guard averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 steals a game as a sophomore. Through the Mustangs’ first six contests of this season she was averaging 24.5 points.
LA’KYRA JOHNSON, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 5-7 junior wing averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds a game as a sophomore. So far this season she’s putting up 9.9 points, six rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists per contest for the Devils.
TATUM MCFARLAND, CHARLESTOWN
The 5-8 senior guard averaged a team-best 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals a game as a junior. So far this season she’s putting up 15.9 points per game for the Pirates.
SAMI MATTINGLY, NEW WASHINGTON
The 5-8 junior wing averaged 4.8 points per game as a sophomore as she bounced back from a knee injury. Through the Mustangs’ first four games this season, she was averaging 10.5 points.
SAMARA MILLER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The 5-6 sophomore guard was one of three returning starters this season for the Highlanders.
MADDIE NIPPER, CHARLESTOWN
The 5-5 junior point guard averaged 10.2 points, a team-high 4.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and a team-best 2.6 steals a game as a sophomore. So far this season she’s putting up 11 points per game for the Pirates.
SOPHIA REESE, JEFFERSONVILLE
The 5-4 senior guard averaged 7.8 points and 2.2 rebounds a game as a junior. Through the Red Devils’ first eight games contests this season she’s averaging 10 points, 2.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
BROOKLYNN RENN, SILVER CREEK
The 6-2 freshman forward has had a great start to her high school career. She scored a game-high 19 points in the Dragons’ loss to Charlestown, then put up a double-double (16 points, 18 rebounds) in a loss at Jeff.
“She’s only going to get better and, shoot, I’m glad I’m her coach,” Creek coach Scott Schoen said after the Charlestown game.
ADDISON SMITH, PROVIDENCE
The 5-7 freshman guard is making an immediate impact for the Pioneers, averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 steals through their first three games.
AVERY SMITH, PROVIDENCE
The 5-8 freshman forward, and Addison’s twin sister, is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 steals through the Pioneers’ first three contests.
LILLIE WEBER, PROVIDENCE
The 5-7 senior forward averaged 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals a game as a junior. So far this season she’s putting up nine points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
20 OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Courtney Austin (Clarksville); Lienna Blackstone (Charlestown); Aleeyah Brown (Rock Creek); Rylan Byars (Rock Creek); Megan Czarnecki (Floyd Central); Nora Gibson (Floyd Central); Emma Hart (Borden); Myah Johnson (Jeffersonville); Grace McBride (New Albany); AJ Mallad (Borden); Elle Marble (Jeffersonville); Mylee Marcum (Henryville); Alexis Marion (Henryville); Ryleigh Newton (Rock Creek); Riley Rarick (Borden); Emma Schoen (Silver Creek); Jayli Smith (Rock Creek); Leah Stevens (Christian Academy); Ava Wheeler (Borden); Lydia Wright (Silver Creek).