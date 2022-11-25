 Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Twenty players to watch this season

In recent years Clark and Floyd counties have produced some talented players, including Indiana All-Stars Nan Garcia and Kynidi Mason-Striverson, among others.

In the 2022-23 campaign there should be no shortage of good players, especially of the younger variety.

With that in mind, here are 20 players to watch this season.

BROOKLYN CARTER, JEFFERSONVILLE

BrooklynC.jpg

Jeffersonville junior point guard Brooklyn Carter directs traffic during the Red Devils’ win at New Albany last Friday night. Tuesday, Carter tallied all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to help Jeff hold off Scottsburg for a 54-46 win at Johnson Arena.

The 5-foot-3 senior point guard averaged 4.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game as a junior. She’s off to a fast start this season for the up-tempo Red Devils, averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in the team’s first eight games.

CJ CELICHOWSKI, FLOYD CENTRAL

The 6-foot-2 senior center can be a shot-maker and a shot-eraser for the Highlanders. She tallied 22 points in a recent win over Evansville Harrison.

EMILY CISSELL, BORDEN

The 5-5 senior guard averaged 16 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals a game as a junior. Thanks to the addition of several freshmen, who have helped take some of the scoring burden off of her, Cissell is averaging 9.3 points through the Braves’ first seven games.

ELISE COLEMAN, FLOYD CENTRAL

EliseColeman.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central freshman Elise Coleman brings the ball up the court during the Highlanders’ game against Charlestown earlier this month. She’s made an immediate impact for Floyd.

The 6-0 freshman guard, who received a scholarship offer from Indiana State in August, is off to a solid start for the Highlanders. She had 18 points in her second game, a win at Austin, and finished with a game-high 14 against Eastern earlier this week. She’s one of a handful of frosh on this list.

KENNEDY COLEMAN, CHARLESTOWN

The 6-0 junior forward averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals a game as a sophomore. So far this season she’s averaging 16.3 points for the Pirates, who are off to a 6-1 start.

11-16-22_SilverCreek@Charlestown_GBB_63219.jpg (copy)

Charlestown junior Kennedy Coleman rises for a shot during the Pirates’ 48-41 victory over Mid-Southern Conference rival Silver Creek earlier this month. So far this season she’s averaging 16.3 points for the Pirates, who are off to a 6-1 start.

KELIS DANSBY, ROCK CREEK

The 5-5 freshman guard, one member of the Lions’ talented Class of 2026, is off to a solid start, averaging 10.8 points per game, for the Lions (4-1), who are also off to a solid start as a team too.

DAHJA GAINES, CLARKSVILLE

The 5-7 senior guard averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 assists a game as a junior. So far this season she’s averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.1 assists per game for the Generals.

LANEY HAWKINS, CHARLESTOWN

The 5-9 senior guard averaged 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, two assists and 1.9 steals a game as a junior. So far this season she’s putting up 11.3 points per game for the Pirates.

JOURNEY HOWARD, NEW ALBANY

8-6-22_Battle_of_the_Bridges_22100.jpg (copy)

New Albany senior Journey Howard drives to the basket during the 24th Annual Battle of the Bridges All-Star game held in Louisville in August. She was the Bulldogs’ top-returning scorer and rebounder this season.

The 6-0 senior forward entered this season as the Bulldogs’ top-returning scorer and rebounder after averaging 7.3 and 8.8 per game in 2021-22.

KAIDIN JAMES, NEW WASHINGTON

The 5-7 junior guard averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 steals a game as a sophomore. Through the Mustangs’ first six contests of this season she was averaging 24.5 points.

LA’KYRA JOHNSON, JEFFERSONVILLE

The 5-7 junior wing averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds a game as a sophomore. So far this season she’s putting up 9.9 points, six rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists per contest for the Devils.

TATUM MCFARLAND, CHARLESTOWN

Charlestown senior Tatum McFarland drives to the basket during the Pirates’ 48-41 victory over Mid-Southern Conference rival Silver Creek earlier this month. She’s averaging 15.9 points per game so far this season for Charlestown.

The 5-8 senior guard averaged a team-best 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals a game as a junior. So far this season she’s putting up 15.9 points per game for the Pirates.

SAMI MATTINGLY, NEW WASHINGTON

nwh1.jpg

New Washington sophomore Sami Mattingly prepares to take a shot during the Mustangs’ 45-32 Southern Athletic Conference win at Henryville on Wednesday night. Mattingly tallied 10 points in the win.

The 5-8 junior wing averaged 4.8 points per game as a sophomore as she bounced back from a knee injury. Through the Mustangs’ first four games this season, she was averaging 10.5 points.

SAMARA MILLER, FLOYD CENTRAL

The 5-6 sophomore guard was one of three returning starters this season for the Highlanders.

MADDIE NIPPER, CHARLESTOWN

The 5-5 junior point guard averaged 10.2 points, a team-high 4.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and a team-best 2.6 steals a game as a sophomore. So far this season she’s putting up 11 points per game for the Pirates.

SOPHIA REESE, JEFFERSONVILLE

11-18-22_SilverCreek@Jeffersonville_GBB_63541.jpg (copy)

Jeffersonville senior Sophia Reese shoots a 3-pointer during the Red Devils’ 69-62 victory over Silver Creek earlier this month at Johnson Arena. She’s averaging 10 points, 2.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals so far this season.

The 5-4 senior guard averaged 7.8 points and 2.2 rebounds a game as a junior. Through the Red Devils’ first eight games contests this season she’s averaging 10 points, 2.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

BROOKLYNN RENN, SILVER CREEK

The 6-2 freshman forward has had a great start to her high school career. She scored a game-high 19 points in the Dragons’ loss to Charlestown, then put up a double-double (16 points, 18 rebounds) in a loss at Jeff.

“She’s only going to get better and, shoot, I’m glad I’m her coach,” Creek coach Scott Schoen said after the Charlestown game.

ADDISON SMITH, PROVIDENCE

AddisonSmith.jpg (copy)

Providence freshman Addison Smith looks for an opening against Shawe Memorial during the Pioneers’ 40-35 victory over the Hilltoppers earlier this month. She’s averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 steals through their first three games

The 5-7 freshman guard is making an immediate impact for the Pioneers, averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 steals through their first three games.

AVERY SMITH, PROVIDENCE

The 5-8 freshman forward, and Addison’s twin sister, is averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 steals through the Pioneers’ first three contests.

LILLIE WEBER, PROVIDENCE

The 5-7 senior forward averaged 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals a game as a junior. So far this season she’s putting up nine points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

20 OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Courtney Austin (Clarksville); Lienna Blackstone (Charlestown); Aleeyah Brown (Rock Creek); Rylan Byars (Rock Creek); Megan Czarnecki (Floyd Central); Nora Gibson (Floyd Central); Emma Hart (Borden); Myah Johnson (Jeffersonville); Grace McBride (New Albany); AJ Mallad (Borden); Elle Marble (Jeffersonville); Mylee Marcum (Henryville); Alexis Marion (Henryville); Ryleigh Newton (Rock Creek); Riley Rarick (Borden); Emma Schoen (Silver Creek); Jayli Smith (Rock Creek); Leah Stevens (Christian Academy); Ava Wheeler (Borden); Lydia Wright (Silver Creek).

