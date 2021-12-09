LOUISVILLE — Jeffersonville crossed the Ohio River on Thursday night and ran into a buzzsaw named Sacred Heart Academy.
Kentucky’s top-ranked team, and defending state champion, flexed its muscles early and often en route to a 64-26 victory, its sixth straight win over the Red Devils.
Jeff started the game with Cadence Singleton winning the opening tip and Nevaeh Bates nailing a 3-pointer. However, it was mostly downhill from there for the Red Devils (7-4).
The Valkyries (5-0) forced nine Jeffersonville turnovers and finished the first period with an 18-2 run to grab control of the game.
“A part of that first quarter was we’re not getting back on defense,” Red Devils head coach Missy Voyles said. “I’ve been preaching to them over-and-over to sprint back on defense after a missed shot. When you’re playing a weaker team, you can stay up there and try to steal outlet passes. But when you’re playing a team that has a bunch of 6-foot-2 girls, they’re just going to kick it out and sprint past you and shoot layups.”
Jeff had a hard time finding the basket in the second frame, making just 3 of 12 shots, and trailed 37-13 at halftime.
“I think, initially, we were driving inside and drawing some contact that wasn’t being called,” Voyles said. “So then later, when you drive inside and expect to get hammered and not get a foul — I think that affects your shooting. With that said, we did have some layups we should have hit, but I thought we got it in the lane enough that we should have shot more free throws than we did.”
Despite shooting only 2 of 15 in the third quarter, the Devils forced eight Sacred Heart turnovers out of the locker room and nearly played the home team even. The visitors showed plenty of grit all night despite being outmatched by Kentucky’s reigning state champ.
“I never fault this group’s effort,” Voyles said. “They play hard and have never quit on me. It doesn’t matter if it’s in practice or up 20, or down 20, they play hard all of the time.”
The Red Devils, who were playing their sixth straight road game, shot just 20 percent from the field and were only 1 of 8 from beyond the arc. The Valkyries netted 49 percent and hit 6 of 16 on 3-pointers.
“They are extremely big and athletic and extremely aggressive,” Voyles said. “They have some very talented players that can get up and down the floor. We learned how to take a hit and not get a call tonight, that’s for sure.”
Sophomore guard La’Kyra Johnson led Jeff with nine points. Singleton ripped down nine rebounds while adding four points and two steals.
“Cadence had six offensive rebounds tonight, which is great, but I wish I could get her to take those boards back up and shoot them. I’ve been fighting with her non-stop to shoot the ball more, but she wants to be a passer,” Voyles said. “La’Kyra had the ball in her hands a lot tonight and when we were struggling to score we called some plays where we just clear out a side and give her an opportunity to go. And she did a good job.”
Maranda Mason shined for the Red Devils against the tough competition, topping her team with four steals and chipping in five points.
“Maranda had a very good night,” Voyles said. “She’s being asked to play the point guard out there and gets better every day. She played very well versus Floyd (last Saturday) and played well again tonight.”
Jeff, which has lost four of its past six games, was without two key players due to injury: Brooklyn Carter and Elle Marble.
“Not having those two definitely hurt us,” Voyles said. “We should get them both back soon, which will obviously be a big boost for us.”
The Red Devils are slated to be back in action at Class 4A No. 8 Columbus East this Saturday. The Hoosier Hills Conference contest is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. tip.
LOUISVILLE SACRED HEART 64, JEFFERSONVILLE 26
Jeffersonville 5 8 8 5 — 26
Sacred Heart 18 19 10 17 — 64
Jeffersonville (7-4): Sophia Reese 4, La’Kyra Johnson 9, Cadence Singleton 4, Neveah Bates 3, Maranda Mason 5, Laqaya Gold 1.
Sacred Heart (5-0): Triniti Ralston 8, Olivia Kaufman 8, ZaKiyah Johnson 18, Claire Russell 1, Reagan Bender 12, Angelina Pelayo 10, Emi-Lee Howe 1, Alex Wolff 6.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 1 of 8 (Bates), Sacred Heart 6 of 16 (Kaufman2, Johnson, Bender 3).
Rebounds: Jeffersonville 29, Sacred Heart 40.
Turnovers: Jeffersonville 26, Sacred Heart 17.
Field-goal shooting: Jeffersonville 9 of 44, Sacred Heart 25 of 51.
Free-throw shooting: Jeffersonville 7 of 10, Sacred Heart 8 of 16.
JV score: Jeffersonville 26-24.
