JEFFERSONVILLE — After seven winning seasons, Mike Warren has resigned as Jeffersonville head coach.
“It’s time,” Warren said earlier this week.
Warren cited a desire to spend more time with his family, including son, Maddox, and daughter, Macy, as his primary reason for stepping down.
“I’d had some thoughts before the year started about this possibly being my last year. I have two kids that are [almost] 9 and 11. It’s time for me to spend a little more time being dad, and a little less time being coach,” he said.
Warren guided the Red Devils to a 112-61 record in his seven years on the job. He engineered a 10-win turnaround, from 7-14 to 17-6, in his first season (2013-14). Jeff averaged 16 wins a season under Warren and peaked with a 20-6 record in 2017-18, which ended with a 57-55 double-overtime loss to Bedford North Lawrence in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional final. The Stars eliminated the Red Devils from the state tournament in each of Warren’s first six years on the job.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished over our seven years,” Warren said. “Hopefully the program is in a better place now than when I got it.”
Jeff began this season with high hopes. The Red Devils were ranked in the preseason Top 10 in 4A. They won their first five games of the season before falling, 65-60 at Silver Creek on Nov. 22. The next night, though, they rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat BNL 56-53 on its homecourt.
A short time later, though, Jeff lost senior point guard Kelsie James for the season with an ACL injury. The Red Devils were still 11-2 in late December when senior star, and Penn State-signee, Nan Garcia went down with a season-ending ACL injury of her own. Jeff went 3-9 the rest of the way, concluding with a 52-45 loss to the host Panthers last Friday night in the Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
“I sure would’ve liked to have played the whole season with those two,” Warren said of James and Garcia. “I think we’d still be playing.”
While Warren won’t be on the Jeffersonville bench next season, he wouldn’t rule out a return to coaching somewhere down the line.
“I’ll coach again someday, I’m just not sure, when, where or how,” he said. “I’m not done, but for me right now it’s just my time to move on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.