NEW WASHINGTON — Borden and Christian Academy both used huge first-half runs to post wins in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional on Tuesday night.
In the opener, the Warriors rode a 21-0 surge to a 48-35 victory over Rock Creek. In the nightcap, the Braves scored the first 26 points of the game en route to a 52-17 triumph over South Central.
CAI (2-20) will face No. 2 Lanesville (19-3) at 6 p.m. Friday evening in the first sectional semifinal before Borden (12-8) takes on host New Wash (7-11) in the second semi.
CAI 48, ROCK CREEK 35
The Warriors trailed 9-2 before reeling off 21 in a row to seize control on the way to their first sectional win in four years.
CAI coach Carson Casey said her team has made tremendous improvement since suffering a 44-33 loss to Rock Creek on Dec. 15.
“It’s really come along slowly,” said Casey, whose team lost its first 13 games of the season before beating Louisville’s Beth Haven on Jan. 15. “We’ve been waiting for a game for it to come all together. Tonight, we played hard and we were mentally tough.”
The Lions led 9-2 after three 3-pointers from senior guard Leah Thompson, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
The Warriors used a box-and-chaser to neutralize Thompson the rest of the game.
Junior guard Ashlin Owen led the winners with 15 points while senior Ella McCoy, who guarded Thompson almost the entire way, added 11.
The Warriors committed a season-low seven turnovers.
Tiffany Miller added 12 for the Lions (2-9), who played without their second-leading scorer (freshman Chloe Carter).
BORDEN 52, SOUTH CENTRAL 17
The Braves built a 26-1 halftime lead on the way to their third win of the season over the Rebels.
South Central played without starter Lily Boley, who recently suffered a knee injury.
“With them missing their best player, it definitely hurt them,” said Borden coach Matt Vick, whose team led 16-0 at the end of the first period. “She’s a great kid and we would’ve loved to play against her.”
Sophomore guard Emily Cissell, who hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, tallied 12 points to pace a balanced Braves’ attack.
“When she plays well, we usually play well,” Vick said of Cissell.
Millie Spencer led the Rebels (1-13) with 11 points.
.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s first-round games
CAI 48, ROCK CREEK 35
Christian Academy 11 16 11 10 — 48
Rock Creek 9 5 11 10 — 35
CAI (2-20): Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 9, Ashlin Owen 15, Nicole Tucker 9, Ella McCoy 11, Annie Rehnberg 2.
Rock Creek (2-9): Erin Goodman 2, Tiffany Miller 12, Leah Thompson 21.
3-point field goals: CAI 0; Rock Creek 5 (Thompson 4, Miller).
.
BORDEN 52, SOUTH CENTRAL 17
South Central 0 1 4 12 — 17
Borden 16 10 13 13 — 52
South Central (1-13): Kendall Kiper 5, Gabby Ashby 1, Millie Spencer 11.
Borden (12-8): Kaylie Magallanes 4, Delaney Smith 2, Kaela Rose 9, Caitlyn Cook 7, Hailey Hurst 9, Paige Robinson 2, Grace Hall 2, Emily Cissell 12, Claire Hall 2.
3-point field goals: South Central 1 (Spencer); Borden 7 (Cissell 3, Cook, Hall, Hurst, Rose).
