NEW WASHINGTON — Christian Academy is learning how to win.
The Warriors took another step in that learning process with a 36-25 win over South Central in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional on Tuesday night.
“We’re getting better,” said CAI coach Carson Casey, whose team won just two games last season. “We’ve been more competitive the entire year — almost every game.”
The Warriors (7-15), who have their most victories since the 2016-17 season, will face the host Mustangs (13-9) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal. Second-ranked Lanesville (23-1) will face Borden (12-10) in the second semi around 7:30 p.m. The Eagles won their 19th straight game, rolling to a 71-12 triumph over Rock Creek in Tuesday night’s second contest.
SOUTH CENTRAL-CAI
Leading 19-13 at the break, the Warriors scored the first 11 points of the second half to take control of the game.
“I told them we were playing soft and weren’t playing aggressive,” Casey said of her halftime talk. “We responded well and went on a run.”
Leah Stevens’ 3-pointer capped that 11-0 run and put CAI up 30-13.
The Rebels responded, though. They scored the final nine points of the period to get within eight heading into the final frame.
“We thought we had this and took our foot off the gas,” Casey said. “We had some mental lapses. I told them we needed to lock in.”
South Central’s Millie Spencer hit a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left to slice the deficit to 32-25. The Rebels could get no closer, though.
Junior Lilly Yates, a solid 5-foot-9 inside player, led CAI with 12 points. Ashlin Owen added 11 for the Warriors, who won a postseason game for the second straight year.
LANESVILLE-ROCK CREEK
The Eagles, the three-time reigning sectional champs, got off to a sluggish start and only led 11-4 late in the first quarter.
“Our passing was lackadaisical to start the game. We were just a step slow,” Lanesville coach Angie Hinton said.
It didn’t take long though for the Eagles to get rolling. They outscored the Lions 31-4 in the second period to take command.
Lanesville hit six of its 10 3-pointers over the second eight minutes.
“When the ball goes in the basket, everything looks great,” Hinton said. “We had better ball movement. We had better shot selection.”
Freshman Hylton Brumley led a balanced Eagles’ attack with 13 points. Junior Morgan Sonner added 12, sophomore Ellie Schneider 11 and junior Linzie Wernert 10.
.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round games
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 36, SOUTH CENTRAL 25
South Central 7 6 9 3 — 25
Chr. Academy 7 12 11 6 — 36
South Central (1-16): Kendall Kiper 8, Olivia Maley 7, Lexi Liebert 4, Millie Spencer 6.
Christian Academy (7-15): Ashlin Owen 11, Leah Stevens 7, Raegan Hodge 2, Alexus Bryant 9, Lilly Yates 12.
3-point field goals: South Central 1 (Spencer); CAI 2 (Stevens 2).
.
LANESVILLE 71, ROCK CREE 12
Lanesville 16 31 16 8 — 71
Rock Creek 4 4 2 2 — 12
Lanesville (23-1): Hadley Crosier 9, Ava Kerr 3, Ellie Schneider 11, Emma Davis 6, Kennedy Gordon 5, Emma Campbell 2, Hylton Brumley 13, Linzie Wernert 10, Morgan Sonner 12.
Rock Creek (9-9): Rylan Byars 4, Ryleigh Newton 1, Neveah McWilliams 3, Jayli Smith 4.
3-point field goals: Lanesville (Schneider 3, Brumley 2, Davis 2, Crosier, Kerr, Gordon); Rock Creek 0.
