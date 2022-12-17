IMG_4775.jpg

Leah Stevens 

ELIZABETH — Leah Stevens scored a game-high 17 points to lead Christian Academy to a 55-46 win at South Central on Friday night.

Alexus Bryant added 11 points for the Warriors, who won their second game in two nights. CAI (3-10) will host Medora at 6 p.m. Monday night.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 55, SOUTH CENTRAL 46

Chr. Academy 14  9    9   23 — 55

South Central   8   7  10  19 — 46

Christian Academy (3-10): Leah Stevens 17, Macy Jackson 8, Alexus Bryant 11, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 6, Addison Jackson 8.

South Central (1-10): Kendall Kiper 11, Olivia Maley 5, Bautista 19, Georgia Faith 3, Gabby Ashby 2, Millie Spencer 6.

3-point field goals: CAI 5 (Sevens 4, M. Jackson); South Central 7 (Kiper 2, Spencer 2, Ashby, Maley, Bautista).

