Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Wintry mix of snow and some light freezing rain. Snow accumulations of a coating up to three quarters of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Slick spots on roads are likely overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov &&