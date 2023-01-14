LOUISVILLE — Leah Stevens scored a game-high 19 points to lead Christian Academy to a 49-39 win at Louisville Southern on Friday afternoon.
It was the sixth victory in seven games for the Warriors.
The two teams were tied at 11 at the end of the first quarter before CAI edged ahead 22-19 by halftime. The Trojans knotted it up at 31 by the conclusion of the third period before the Warriors outscored the hosts 18-8 in the final frame.
Macy Jackson added nine points for CAI (7-11), which will next visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAI 49, LOUISVILLE SOUTHERN 39
Chr. Academy 11 11 9 18 — 49
Lou. Southern 11 8 12 8 — 39
CAI (7-11): Leah Stevens 19, Macy Jackson 9, Alexus Bryant 8, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 5, Addison Jackson 6.
Louisville Southern (5-10): Takenize Young 14, Zorale Simms 11, Lea Allen 8, Jermiya Bracken 4, QuaShanna Stallworth 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 1 (Stevens); Louisville Southern 5 (Simms 3, Allen 2).
