CLARKSVILLE — Brigid Welch's putback with three seconds left lifted Providence to a 50-49 win over visiting New Albany on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs had gone up 49-48 on Naria Reed's inside hoop with 15 seconds left. After a timeout, the Pioneers eventually got the ball to senior standout Natalie Boesing. She drove into the lane and put up a contested shot. Her classmate, Welch, snared the rebound, turned and hit a tough shot over a pair of New Albany defenders.
"Natalie Boesing came up and she attempted the shot and all of the sudden the ball was in my hand. I saw the clock out of the corner of my eye and I knew that it had to be a shot, so I just turned over my left shoulder and kind of tossed it up, hoping it would go in," Welch later recalled. "And it went in — and then the crowd went crazy."
Providence senior @brigidwelchh talks about her game-winning shot against New Albany. @newstribscores @provgirlsbball @GOphsPIONEERS pic.twitter.com/fENix49ghj— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) December 20, 2019
Welch was mobbed first by Boesing, then by the rest of her teammates after the Bulldogs' beyond-half court heave fell short.
"I’m just so happy right now, I’m shaking," said Welch, who finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. "New Albany and Providence are big rivals, and we didn’t play them in football this year, so I hadn’t had that. So winning this was huge, and I’m just super-happy about it."
Added Providence coach Brad Burden: “Kids have to make plays. Boesing got a good look, it didn’t go in and Welch went and made a great play. That’s what you want."
Boesing added a double-double (21 point, 11 rebounds) of her own for the Pioneers (7-5), who have won four straight. Fellow senior Kaylee Kaiser added seven points and five assists for Providence, which is off until it plays in the Charlestown Tournament on Dec. 27.
Mya Jackson tallied a team-high 12 for the Bulldogs (4-7), while Maleea Roland and Layne Burke added 10 apiece.
New Albany plays at Evansville North at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
PROVIDENCE 50, NEW ALBANY 49
New Albany 12 13 15 9—49
Providence 12 9 13 16—50
New Albany (4-7): Maleea Roland 10, Taylor Treat 9, Mya Jackson 12, Layne Burke 10, Naria Reed 6, Delani Ewing 2.
Providence (7-5): Kaylee Kaiser 7, Brooklynn Nolot 4, Natalie Boesing 21, Maggie Purichia 3, Brigid Welch 15.
3-point field goals: New Albany 6 (Treat 3, Roland 2, Burke); Providence 2 (Kaiser, Purichia).
.
BRAVES ROLL JUG ROX
SHOALS — Visiting Borden outscored Shoals 30-15 in the second half en route to a 48-33 win Thursday night.
The Braves trailed 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and were deadlocked at 18 with the Jug Rox at halftime.
"We came out very flat in the first half and finally played more aggressive in the second half," said Braves coach Matt Vick, whose team snapped a four-game losing streak. "Paige Robinson gave us a big lift off the bench. It wasn't pretty tonight, but we will take a W. "
Christina Knight scored a game-high 19 points to pace Borden, while Kaylie Magallanes added seven.
The Braves (5-6) play at Medora at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
BORDEN 48, SHOALS 33
Borden 11 7 13 17—48
Shoals 12 6 5 10—33
Borden (5-6): Kaylie Magallanes 7, Caitlyn Cook 5, Paige Robinson 4, Christina Knight 19, Grace Hall 4, Dayton Nale 6
Shoals (1-10): Fischer 11, Howell 15, Witt 5, Shaw 4
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Cook, Knight 2); Shoals 4 (Fischer, Howell 2, Witt).
.
STARS DOWN DRAGONS
BEDFORD — Big first and third periods helped propel host Bedford North Lawrence past Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek 66-35 Thursday night.
The Stars outscored the Dragons 15-2 in the opening eight minutes, then outpointed the visitors 23-10 in the third quarter after leading 26-13 at halftime.
"Tough road game," Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. "I thought we were ready to play, but apparently we weren't. I felt we were out-played, out-coached, out-everything. I think their bookkeeper was even better than ours today. I just wish we would have competed a little bit better. We are young and can be inconsistent at times, but we will learn."
Madison Webb and Irye Gomez led a balanced BNL attack with 15 points apiece. Chloe McKnight and Karsyn Norman added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Stars, who are ranked No. 17 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 poll.
Kynidi Striverson tallied a team-high nine points to pace Silver Creek, which had its five-game win streak snapped.
The Dragons next have a huge Mid-Southern Conference clash at Brownstown Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Saturday we can either come out feeling sorry for ourselves and get beat by a good Brownstown team, or we can play with a chip on our shoulder and get back to the basics of great team basketball with a focus on defense and toughness," Schoen said. "No one is going to feel sorry for us, so let's go roll up our sleeves and get back to work."
.
BEDFORD NL 66, SILVER CREEK 35
Silver Creek 2 11 10 12—35
Bedford NL 15 11 23 17—66
Silver Creek (10-2): Kynidi Striverson 9, Jaclyn Emly 3, Alana Striverson 5, Emme Rooney 8, Savannah Kirchgessner 2, Abby Grimm 3, Kiela Phillips 2, Meridith Wilkinson 3.
Bedford NL (8-4): Chloe McKnight 13, Karsyn Norman 12, Irye Gomez 15, Madison Webb 15, Carlee Kern 2, Jenna Louden 3, Gracie Rood 2, Haley Deckard 2, Peyton Sweet 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (K. Striverson 2, Rooney 2, Emly, Grimm, Wilkinson); Bedford NL 5 (Norman 2, Gomez, Louden, McKnight).
.
EAGLES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Austin outlasted Clarksville 61-37 in MSC action Thursday night.
The Generals (2-8) next play in the Charlestown Holiday Tournament next Friday.
OWLS OUTLAST HIGHLANDERS
SEYMOUR — Seymour clipped Floyd Central 44-37 in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday night.
The Highlanders (3-7, 0-4) host 3A No. 3 Salem at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
MUSKETEERS TOP MUSTANGS
PEKIN — Host Eastern broke open a close game by outscoring New Washington 14-1 in the third quarter en route to a 68-42 win Thursday night.
The Musketeers led 17-14 at the end of the first period and 28-23 at intermission before taking over in the third.
Kendra Sill scored a game-high 20 points for Eastern (7-5).
The Mustangs (6-8) host Lanesville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.