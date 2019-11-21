LANESVILLE — Linzie Wernert poured in 20 points to lift Lanesville to a 54-18 home victory against Christian Academy.
The Warriors struggled offensively throughout, while Lanesville's aggressiveness at the offensive end helped them shoot 20 for 32 at the free-throw line.
Erin Stensrud was the leading scorer for the Warriors with six points. Emma Fletcher added five in the loss.
Danielle Haire added 11 and Morgan Sonner put up 10 for the Eagles.
Christian Academy falls to 0-4 on the season. The Warriors will host Providence on Tuesday, December 3rd.
LANESVILLE 54, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 18
Christian Academy 5 5 5 3 — 18
Lanesville 11 15 16 12— 54
Christian Academy (0-4): Erin Stensrud 6, Emma Fletcher 5, Julia Yates 3, Ann Lopez 2, Ella McCoy 2.
Lanesville (5-2): Linzie Wernert 20, Danielle Haire 11, Morgan Sonner 10, Gracie Adams 8, Elizabeth Turner 2, Kennedy Gordon 2, Georgia Brumley 1.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 0; Lanesville 0.
