SELLERSBURG — We all have put together a puzzle and ended up missing a piece in the end.
Silver Creek was almost in that same situation this season. Fortunately for the Dragons, though, they found theirs in Merideth Wilkinson. The 6-foot senior center was a welcome readdition for Creek after she sat out last season, when the Dragons won the Class 3A state championship.
“I knew we’d be pretty good this season but Wilky added that piece that we needed,” Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen said. “She allows Lacey (Tingle) to play her natural position at the four spot and Emme (Rooney) can play the three. If not for Merideth, Lacey and Emme may have been in foul trouble every game because they would have been out of position defensively. There’s no doubt we wouldn’t be where we are without Wilky.”
Wilkinson has helped the Dragons, who lost three starters from last season’s squad, get back to within one win of a second straight appearance in the state title tilt. Fourth-ranked Silver Creek (25-2) will face Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (18-10) at 3 p.m. in the Jeffersonville Semistate.
Wilkinson played basketball her first two years at Silver Creek. However, by the end of her sophomore season she started to prioritize her other sport, soccer, over basketball and made the choice to not play hoops her junior year.
“I thought I got a lot better in soccer during middle school and then after my sophomore year I thought I might want to try to play in college, so I made that choice to step away from basketball my junior year to focus on soccer,” said Wilkinson, a defender on the Dragons’ back-to-back sectional championship teams.
Some coaches don’t welcome back players after they leave a program, but that wasn’t the case for Schoen when it came to Wilkinson.
“When Merideth decided not to play last year, she came and talked to me about it and I understood her reasons,” Schoen said. “She’s a mature kid and she handled all of that in a very mature way. I had no hard feelings at all.”
Just a couple of months after the end of last year’s state-championship run, though, Schoen told his returning seniors they needed to get Wilkinson back in uniform.
And in typical fashion, the Dragons’ Class of 2022 did not disappoint.
“Mer and I have been best friends forever,” senior guard Sydney Sierota said. “I wanted to keep playing with her and I knew she would be a big piece to the team this year. I emphasized to her how much fun we were going to have this season and how we would pick right back up from where we left off, and we have.”
Another classmate, Rooney, also had a hand in convincing Wilkinson to return to the hardwood. Just like when she’s on the court, Creek’s sharpshooter took a methodical, yet loving approach, to wooing Wilky.
“We still had a group chat that the five of us seniors made a long time ago and we reminded her of that day when we were all shooting after a practice our sophomore year and we told each other ‘This will be the starting five our senior year,’” Rooney recalled. “So we wanted to follow through on that, and fortunately got Merideth to come back and make that happen.”
Wilkinson said those friendships with her classmates was one of the biggest reasons why she decided to come back this season.
“Sydney has been my best friend since preschool and she, and all the seniors, really went out of their way to let me know how much they wanted me to play,” she said. “That meant a lot. When they reminded me what we had talked about as sophomores, about us being the starting lineup as seniors, that really hit me. We’ve all grown up so fast and I didn’t want to look back and wish I would have played. That’s when I knew I had to play this year.”
On the court Wilkinson has not only provided a physical presence in the middle that the Dragons needed following the graduation of 6-1 Marissa Gasaway, who averaged a double-double last season, but she’s also shown the ability to score as well. Wilkinson averages eight points and five rebounds a game while topping the team in field-goal shooting (51 percent) and ranking second in free-throw shooting (75 percent).
“On top of being sneaky athletic, Merideth brings a level of relaxation and calmness to the team,” Schoen said. “She’s quiet funny and easy-going. She brings a different perspective to things and I think it is because she didn’t play last year. Everyone appreciates the experiences we’ve had this season, but I think it is different for Merideth, and that perspective rubs off on everyone. You can tell she really cherishes every moment.”
Wilkinson said she had to prepare herself mentally for the length, and grind, of the basketball season. But that didn’t mean she was going to take any time off from her work as a hostess at a local restaurant.
“I really enjoy working. It’s taught me how to manage my time better and how to deal with, and communicate, with people,” she said. “The Sunday after regional I went into work at 10 a.m. and worked till 6 p.m. Then we had Monday off, so I picked up a shift and worked that night. It can be hard, but I think I’ve handled it well and it’s been good for me.”
Schoen has often bragged on Wilkinson’s work ethic and pointed out just how far she has come in the last seven months.
“She played a few summer games with us and, honestly, I wasn’t sure she was going to make it,” Schoen said. “She hadn’t played in a year and was dealing with a leg issue from soccer. (Assistant coach Dave) Rooney told me I was going to start five seniors, but I wasn’t so sure. He told me ‘By the time she goes through our workouts and practices, she’ll be ready and you’re going to trust her.’ She busted her butt and stayed after and put in extra time and Dave was right, and she’s just been invaluable to us this season.”
With Creek just two wins from another state title, Wilkinson reflected on the season from start to not-quite-finished-yet.
“I remember the first game of the year and we got an early steal and I scored off of it and everyone started screaming and cheering for me,” she said. “I was like ‘Wow, I really missed this.’ And now we’re so close to a ring. We are all hungry to win state, but I’m probably hungry in a different way since I wasn’t on last year’s team. I think we can do this if we just keep playing together and take it one game, one quarter and one play at a time.”
