MARENGO — Host Crawford County clipped Henryville 51-35 Monday night.
Riley Nunn tallied a team-high 17 points while Anna Knecht added seven for the Hornets.
Henryville (1-8) hosts Crothersville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in a Southern Athletic Conference game.
.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 51, HENRYVILLE 35
Crawford County (4-9): Herbaugh 21, Stutzman 17, Dennis 6, Sheckells 3, Mauck 2, Schigur 2.
Henryville (1-8): Riley Nunn 17, Anna Knecht 7, Avery King 2, Dilyn Roberts 2, Esmeralda Ruiz 2, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 2, Alli Thompson 2, Hillary White 1.
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (Nunn 2, Knecht); Crawford County 6 (Herbaugh 3, Dennis 2, Sheckells, Stutzman).
