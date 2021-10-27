GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: Cirincione hoping for big finish

NASHVILLE — Jaydon Cirincione doesn’t want a repeat of her last two state meets Saturday.
And, the Floyd Central senior is confident she won’t.
“I haven’t really had the best state meets,” Cirincione said after finishing fourth at last Saturday’s Brown County Semistate. “I know I’m going to do good and I know I’m not going to pass out, so I’m excited.”
Her excitement should be at its peak at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when the girls’ race of the IHSAA State Finals is scheduled to start at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
It will be Cirincione’s fourth appearance at the state meet, and she hopes it will be her best.
After finishing 117th (in 20 minutes, 16.1 seconds) as a freshman, Cirincione aspired for bigger things as a sophomore. However she was plagued by her vasovagal syncope, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that leads to fainting, which she was diagnosed with that year.
“I watched the finish — I had another blackout episode,” said Cirincione, who placed 194th out of 205 finishers.
Then last year, Cirincione was sick most of State Finals week.
In the race, though, she was no worse for wear.
“I started off in the frontish part of the pack,” Cirincione recalled. “I think I was a little farther back, maybe in the 30s to 40 range. I knew that was going to happen. There’s a lot of girls who prefer to go out really fast, but it’s not really my forte. I like to go out fast, you have to go out fast, but you don’t want to drain yourself because you have another 2.8 miles.”
Systemically, Cirincione and Jasper’s Andi VanMeter began moving up through the field.
“I got to that finishing stretch and I pushed,” Cirincione said. “I didn’t start pushing at the beginning. Because you get to that (final) turn and you see that finish line and you think, ‘Oh, I’ve got to go.’ But in reality you still, I think we measured it, it’s like 600 meters left. So you want to pick it up, but you don’t want to sprint. Then, kind of right around where that 3-mile mark is, I just took off.”
However about five meters from the finish, Cirincione tripped and went to the ground. She then struggled to get back on her feet and crawled across the line in 24th, in 19:04.2.
“It was all good up until that point,” she said. “It would’ve ended well and I think I would’ve been really satisfied. It’s just that things happen. ... I would’ve been, I think it was 18th, and I finished 24th.”
Cirincione picked up where she left off at the start of this season, winning the Zionsville Invitational, St. Xavier’s Tiger Run, Brown County’s Eagle Classic and the Hoosier Hills Conference meets.
However, she didn’t race in the sectional or regional in order to rest a slight hamstring injury. But she came back strong at the semistate, finishing in 18:22.8 — less than a second off her personal-best.
“The first race back isn’t always going to be your best one,” said Cirincione, who has committed to the University of Toledo. “You’re trying to get your body used to going so fast ... I think with everything considered — with coming back after two weeks (off), with only having this week as my full week of actually running, the other two were all cross-training — I’ll take it as a win. I might not be satisfied, I want to be doing better because I know I can.”
Her goal for state?
“Top five,” Cirincione said. “It’s going to take a lot of mental strength, because that’s really what it is. There’s just a lot of us (vying) for top five. I think there’s a lot of us who are right in that range. They talk about it all the time on podcasts and all this and that, so I hear what they say. I think it’s really going to be a shoot for third by a lot of girls. I think there’s six of us right around the same range. So just sticking with them, using every one I can, sticking behind someone (will be key). It’s a different experience, especially with state.
“I’m going to get there and I’m going to make sure the stars align. It’s going to be really exciting. I’m keeping my head up. Today was a good day, next week will be a great day, so I’m excited.”
HIGHLANDERS HOPING FOR PODIUM
With Cirincione leading the way, Floyd Central is hoping for a top-five finish as a team as well. That would put the Highlanders on the awards podium. Floyd finished seventh last season.
“On the podium next week, that’s what we’re after,” said Floyd Central coach Carl Hook, whose team is No. 2 (behind Columbus North) in the state rankings, last Saturday. “Three, four, five, that’s where we think we can be. That’s all we’re going to talk about and work on all week long and think about. That’s our goal and our plan, it has been all year to be on the podium, and we think we have a great shot at it.”
HOSKINS BACK AT STATE
Providence junior Maci Hoskins is making her second straight trip to the IHSAA State Finals as an individual. As a sophomore she finished 100th overall in 20:17.5.
This past Saturday she took 20th, in 18:57.2, at the Brown County Semistate to capture the 10th, and final, at-large berth for the state meet.
“It went out very fast, the first mile was a little quick, but I settled in, so it went well,” Hoskins said after the race. “I twisted my ankle a few times, but it’s alright, I’ll be ready for state.”