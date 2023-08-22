GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: Fifteen to watch this season

The 2023 cross country season has hit the ground running.
Once again, Clark and Floyd counties will have plenty of speedy standouts. With that in mind, here are 15 girls to watch on the course this season.
EMERY AEMMER, BORDEN
The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman season with the Braves.
Aemmer warmed up for the postseason by finishing fourth in the Southern Athletic Conference Championships.
She then took 23rd at the Crawford County Sectional and 38th at the Crawford County Regional.
Aemmer started this season with a 10th-place finish in Borden’s Warpath Invitational.
GINGER ATZINGER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Highlanders.
Atzinger placed ninth in the sectional and 14th at the regional before finishing 54th at the Brown County Semistate. At the IHSAA State Finals, she took 129th for Floyd, which finished ninth overall.
ISABELLA BARNES, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore had a favorable freshman season.
After placing ninth at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, she took 10th at the sectional. She went on to place 82nd at the semistate and 148th at the state meet.
KEEGAN CAUDILL, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore is coming off a first-rate freshman campaign with the Dragons.
After taking 20th at the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, Caudill went on to place 28th at the Austin Sectional.
SKYLER CHILDRESS, BORDEN
The junior had a splendid sophomore season.
After placing second in the SAC Championships, Childress took 22nd at the sectional and 30th at the regional.
She started this season by finishing ninth in the Warpath Invitational.
LAUREN CLARK, NEW ALBANY
The senior is coming off a quality junior season with the Bulldogs.
After finishing 15th in the HHC Championships, Clark took 16th at the sectional and 25th at the regional before placing 113th at the semistate.
EMERSON ELLIOTT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had an excellent junior season.
After taking third in the HHC Championships last year, Elliott finished fifth in the sectional, 13th at the regional, 36th at the semistate and 88th at the IHSAA State Finals.
HAILEY HACK, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
The sophomore is coming off a great freshman campaign with the Warriors.
Hack placed ninth at the sectional and 20th at the regional before taking 102nd at the semistate.
KAYLEE KINSER, CHARLESTOWN
The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Pirates.
After finishing fifth at the MSC Championships, Kinser placed sixth at the sectional, 17th at the Columbus North Regional and 74th at the semistate.
Last Saturday, she finished first in Madison’s Lou Knoble Cross Country Invitational.
LIBBY KOCHERT, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore had a fabulous freshman season.
After taking 10th at the MSC Championships, Kochert placed ninth at the sectional, 20th at the regional and 67th at the semistate.
MADELYNN LUTZ, CAI
The junior is coming off a positive sophomore campaign.
Lutz placed 19th at the sectional and 36th at the regional.
ADELINE OAKLEY, CAI
The sophomore had a favorable freshman season.
She took 24th at the sectional and 52nd at the regional in 2022.
BELLA SCOTT, SILVER CREEK
The junior is coming off a sound sophomore campaign.
After placing 31st in the MSC Championships, Scott took 24th at the sectional and 33rd at the regional.
VICTORIA SNYDER, CHARLESTOWN
The sophomore had a fine freshman season.
After finishing 15th at the MSC Championships, Snyder took 25th at the sectional and 31st at the regional.
Last Saturday, she was the runner-up (to Kinser) in the Lou Knoble Invitational.
KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior is coming off an outstanding junior season.
Stewart warmed up for the postseason by winning the HHC Championships.
She went on to finish first in both the sectional and regional races before placing fourth at the semistate. At the IHSAA State Finals, she took 27th — her second straight Top 30 finish there.
Stewart started this season by taking third in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold this past Saturday night.