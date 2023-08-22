GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: Fifteen to watch this season

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM
CDT/ THURSDAY TO 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 100 to
105 for today. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected Thursday
and Friday.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until noon EDT /11 AM CDT/
Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon EDT /11 AM
CDT/ Thursday to 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area continuing for today and again for Wednesday
August 23rd.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The
general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their
exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
featured

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: Fifteen to watch this season

The 2023 cross country season has hit the ground running.

Once again, Clark and Floyd counties will have plenty of speedy standouts. With that in mind, here are 15 girls to watch on the course this season.

EMERY AEMMER, BORDEN

The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman season with the Braves.

Aemmer warmed up for the postseason by finishing fourth in the Southern Athletic Conference Championships.

bordengirlscc.jpg

Borden’s Emery Aemmer and Skyler Childress finished 10th and ninth, respectively, in the Braves’ Warpath Invite on Saturday.

She then took 23rd at the Crawford County Sectional and 38th at the Crawford County Regional.

Aemmer started this season with a 10th-place finish in Borden’s Warpath Invitational.

GINGER ATZINGER, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Highlanders.

IMG_3909.jpg

Floyd Central’s 3,200-meter relay team of Ginger Atzinger, Savanna Liddle, Emerson Elliott and Kaitlyn Stewart placed 12th at the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday in Bloomington.

Atzinger placed ninth in the sectional and 14th at the regional before finishing 54th at the Brown County Semistate. At the IHSAA State Finals, she took 129th for Floyd, which finished ninth overall.

ISABELLA BARNES, FLOYD CENTRAL

The sophomore had a favorable freshman season.

After placing ninth at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, she took 10th at the sectional. She went on to place 82nd at the semistate and 148th at the state meet.

KEEGAN CAUDILL, SILVER CREEK

The sophomore is coming off a first-rate freshman campaign with the Dragons.

After taking 20th at the Mid-Southern Conference Championships, Caudill went on to place 28th at the Austin Sectional.

SKYLER CHILDRESS, BORDEN

The junior had a splendid sophomore season.

Skyler.jpg

Borden’s Skyler Childress placed second in the Southern Athletic Conference Championships before taking 22nd at the sectional and 30th at the regional last year.

After placing second in the SAC Championships, Childress took 22nd at the sectional and 30th at the regional.

She started this season by finishing ninth in the Warpath Invitational.

LAUREN CLARK, NEW ALBANY

The senior is coming off a quality junior season with the Bulldogs.

LaurenClark.jpg

New Albany's Luaren Clark took 16th at the sectional and 25th at the regional last year. 

After finishing 15th in the HHC Championships, Clark took 16th at the sectional and 25th at the regional before placing 113th at the semistate.

EMERSON ELLIOTT, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior had an excellent junior season.

Emerson2.jpg

Floyd Central’s Emerson Elliott competes in last year’s Brown County Semistate. This fall she and the Highlanders will try to repeat their sectional and regional titles.

After taking third in the HHC Championships last year, Elliott finished fifth in the sectional, 13th at the regional, 36th at the semistate and 88th at the IHSAA State Finals.

HAILEY HACK, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

The sophomore is coming off a great freshman campaign with the Warriors.

Hack placed ninth at the sectional and 20th at the regional before taking 102nd at the semistate.

KAYLEE KINSER, CHARLESTOWN

The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Pirates.

kk1.jpg (copy)

Charlestown’s Kaylee Kinser placed sixth at the Austin Sectional, 17th at the Columbus North Regional and 74th at the Brown County Semistate last year.

After finishing fifth at the MSC Championships, Kinser placed sixth at the sectional, 17th at the Columbus North Regional and 74th at the semistate.

Last Saturday, she finished first in Madison’s Lou Knoble Cross Country Invitational.

LIBBY KOCHERT, SILVER CREEK

LibbyKochert.jpg

Silver Creek sophomore Libby Kochert placed ninth at the sectional, 20th at the regional and 67th at the semistate last year.

The sophomore had a fabulous freshman season.

After taking 10th at the MSC Championships, Kochert placed ninth at the sectional, 20th at the regional and 67th at the semistate.

MADELYNN LUTZ, CAI

The junior is coming off a positive sophomore campaign.

mlutz.jpg (copy)

Christian Academy’s Madelynn Lutz placed 19th at the Crawford County Sectional and 36th at the Crawford County Regional last year.

Lutz placed 19th at the sectional and 36th at the regional.

ADELINE OAKLEY, CAI

The sophomore had a favorable freshman season.

She took 24th at the sectional and 52nd at the regional in 2022.

BELLA SCOTT, SILVER CREEK

The junior is coming off a sound sophomore campaign.

BellaScott.jpg

Silver Creek’s Bella Scott competes in Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.

After placing 31st in the MSC Championships, Scott took 24th at the sectional and 33rd at the regional.

VICTORIA SNYDER, CHARLESTOWN

The sophomore had a fine freshman season.

After finishing 15th at the MSC Championships, Snyder took 25th at the sectional and 31st at the regional.

Last Saturday, she was the runner-up (to Kinser) in the Lou Knoble Invitational.

KAITLYN STEWART, FLOYD CENTRAL

The senior is coming off an outstanding junior season.

Stewart warmed up for the postseason by winning the HHC Championships.

She went on to finish first in both the sectional and regional races before placing fourth at the semistate. At the IHSAA State Finals, she took 27th — her second straight Top 30 finish there.

Stewart started this season by taking third in the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold this past Saturday night.

Kaitlyn3.jpg

Floyd Central senior Kaitlyn Stewart is coming off an outstanding junior season for the Highlanders. Last year, she finished first in both the sectional and regional races before placing four at the semistate. At the IHSAA State Finals, she took 27th — her second straight Top 30 finish there.

