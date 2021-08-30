LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central finished second in St. Xavier's Tiger Run, one of the area's top early-season meets, on Saturday at Champions Park.
Highlanders senior Jaydon Cirincione won the girls' race. She covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 5.29 seconds — a new personal-best time, as well as a new Floyd 5K record. The previous mark of 18:14 was held by Sydney Liddle. Ironically, Liddle's cousin, Emily (of Bluegrass United Home School), finished second in the race while her younger sister, Savanna, a junior at Floyd, placed fifth (18:44.15).
Highlander sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart placed sixth (18:55.54) as Floyd Central took three of the top six spots. Also for the Highlanders, Emerson Elliott placed 30th, Hallie Mosier 33rd, Vanessa Seymour 34th and Meredith Bielefeld 40th.
Louisville's DuPont Manual, which had five of the first 18 finishers, took home the team title with 46 points — 18 ahead of the Highlanders.
“It was another great effort by the Superchicks!" said Floyd coach Carl Hook, who had five of his 10 runners set new personal-best times. "We battled the heat and some very early practices this week and the girls still took care of business on Saturday morning!”
Also, Providence junior Maci Hoskins finished 17th (20:04.44).
.
TIGER RUN
Saturday at Champions Park, Louisville
Top 6 finishers: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 18:05.29; 2. Emily Liddle (Bluegrass United Home School) 18:19.44; 3. Jessica Secor (DuPont Manual) 18:34.54; 4. Josie Gilvin (Sacred Heart Academy) 18:42.78; 5. Savanna Liddle (FC) 18:44.15; 6. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 18:55.54.
Other FC finishers: 30. Emerson Elliott 20:45.58; 33. Hallie Mosier 20:51.55; 34. Vanessa Seymour 20:55.57; 40. Meredith Bielefeld 21:16.76; 53. Megan Carey 21:41.41; 56. Kylee Lewellen 21:45.51; 65. Allie Main 22:00.92.
Providence finishers: 17. Maci Hoskins 20:04.44; 132. Sarah Boehm 24:37.81; 138. Erica Voelker 24:50.41; 172. Abby Bratcher 27.40.03.
