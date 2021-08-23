KaitlynJaydonSavanna (copy)

The Floyd Central girls' cross country team finished fourth in Saturday's Zionsville Invitational. Jaydon Cirincione, center, won the race while teammates Savanna Liddle, right, and Kaitlyn Stewart, left, placed seventh and eighth respectively. 

 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

ZIONSVILLE — Led by race winner Jaydon Cirincione, Floyd Central finished fourth at Saturday's stacked Zionsville Invitational. 

Cirincione covered the 4,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 46.9 seconds. 

"Jaydon ran an excellent race, taking the lead at about 1 1/2 miles and never looked back to get the win," Highlanders head coach Carl Hook said.  

Defending state champion Carmel, which is No. 1 in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches, won the event with 51 points while No. 10 Noblesville was second with 67. Third-ranked Zionsville (90), No. 11 Floyd Central (103) and No. 9 Northview (119) rounded out the top five. 

Also for the Highlanders, junior Savanna Liddle placed seventh (15:28.6) while sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart placed eighth (15:28.7).  

"Absolutely a great day for us today! Great effort by everyone on a hilly course in the heat and humidity," Hook said. "Finishing fourth in this fast group makes us all excited for the rest of the season."

ZIONSVILLE XC EARLY BIRD MEET

4K Saturday at Zionsville  

Team scores: Carmel 51, Noblesville 67, Zionsville 90, Floyd Central 103, Northview 119, North Central 127, Bloomington South 188, Center Grove 218, West Lafayette 220, Terre Haute N 321, New Palestine 329, Lebanon 358, Herron 406, Rushville 422.

Top 10: 1. Jaydon Circincione (FC) 14:46.9; 2. Jasmine Klopstad (Carmel) 15:03.7; 3. Gnister Grant (Northview) 15:11.1; 4. Brinkley Cooper (Noblesville) 15:12.9; 5. Alivia Romaniuk (Carmel) 15:16.8; 6. Katherine Bowen (Zionsville) 15:23.8; 7. Savanna Liddle (FC) 15:28.6; 8. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 15:28.7; 9. Jamie Klavon (Carmel) 15:30.3; 10. Nadia Perez (Noblesville) 15:32.0. 

Other Floyd finishers: 31. Emerson Elliott 16:30.2; 66. Hallie Mosier 17:40.0; 67. Meredith Bielefeld 17:41.8; 68. Megan Carey 17:43.9; 70. Vanessa Seymour 17:46.1; 86. Allie Main 18:02.7; 99. Kylee Lewellen 18:20.3; 120. Ella Neafus 18:37.1; 145. Claudia Pearce 18:58.5; 235. Olivia Metzger 20:54.6; 263. Ivy Hasenour 21:26.2; 278. Mariana Maury 21:45.2. 

