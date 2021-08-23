ZIONSVILLE — Led by race winner Jaydon Cirincione, Floyd Central finished fourth at Saturday's stacked Zionsville Invitational.
Cirincione covered the 4,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 46.9 seconds.
"Jaydon ran an excellent race, taking the lead at about 1 1/2 miles and never looked back to get the win," Highlanders head coach Carl Hook said.
Defending state champion Carmel, which is No. 1 in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches, won the event with 51 points while No. 10 Noblesville was second with 67. Third-ranked Zionsville (90), No. 11 Floyd Central (103) and No. 9 Northview (119) rounded out the top five.
Also for the Highlanders, junior Savanna Liddle placed seventh (15:28.6) while sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart placed eighth (15:28.7).
"Absolutely a great day for us today! Great effort by everyone on a hilly course in the heat and humidity," Hook said. "Finishing fourth in this fast group makes us all excited for the rest of the season."
.
ZIONSVILLE XC EARLY BIRD MEET
4K Saturday at Zionsville
Team scores: Carmel 51, Noblesville 67, Zionsville 90, Floyd Central 103, Northview 119, North Central 127, Bloomington South 188, Center Grove 218, West Lafayette 220, Terre Haute N 321, New Palestine 329, Lebanon 358, Herron 406, Rushville 422.
Top 10: 1. Jaydon Circincione (FC) 14:46.9; 2. Jasmine Klopstad (Carmel) 15:03.7; 3. Gnister Grant (Northview) 15:11.1; 4. Brinkley Cooper (Noblesville) 15:12.9; 5. Alivia Romaniuk (Carmel) 15:16.8; 6. Katherine Bowen (Zionsville) 15:23.8; 7. Savanna Liddle (FC) 15:28.6; 8. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 15:28.7; 9. Jamie Klavon (Carmel) 15:30.3; 10. Nadia Perez (Noblesville) 15:32.0.
Other Floyd finishers: 31. Emerson Elliott 16:30.2; 66. Hallie Mosier 17:40.0; 67. Meredith Bielefeld 17:41.8; 68. Megan Carey 17:43.9; 70. Vanessa Seymour 17:46.1; 86. Allie Main 18:02.7; 99. Kylee Lewellen 18:20.3; 120. Ella Neafus 18:37.1; 145. Claudia Pearce 18:58.5; 235. Olivia Metzger 20:54.6; 263. Ivy Hasenour 21:26.2; 278. Mariana Maury 21:45.2.
