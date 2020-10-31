TERRE HAUTE — Floyd Central, led by junior Jayden Cirincione, finished seventh in Saturday's IHSAA State Finals.
Carmel, which had four of the Top 25 finishers, took the team title with 52 points. Fort Wayne Carroll was second with 77 while Columbus North finished third with 168. Zionsville edged North Central (236-237) for fourth-place while Franklin Central edged the Highlanders by two points (269-271) to take sixth.
Lowell junior Karina James won the 3.1-mile race in 18 minutes, 00.1 seconds at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute
Cirincione placed 24th for Floyd in 19:04.2.
Also for the Highlanders, freshman Kaitlyn Stewart took 39th (19:21.6), sophomore Savanna Liddle was 61st (19:44.1), senior Sydney Baxter placed 104th (20:18.7) and senior Natalie Clare finished 169th (21:11.6) to round out the team score. Also for Floyd Central, junior Meredith Bielefeld was 186th (21:46.5) and sophomore Ella Neafus finished 199th (22:36.1).
Meanwhile Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins finished 100th in 20:17.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.