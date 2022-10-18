GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY: McCoy leads the way for Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN — Jessie McCoy can kill you with kindness, or her kick.
Both have been hallmarks of the Charlestown runner’s outstanding senior season.
“She’s the nicest and sweetest kid, but she’s also the toughest kid I’ve ever coached,” Pirates head man Jerry Doyle said. “If you’re close, she’s going to run you down.”
This Saturday McCoy hopes to run down a berth in the IHSAA State Finals. She’s one of several area runners who’ll compete in the Brown County Semistate. The girls’ race is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. with the boys’ race to follow at 12:15 p.m. at Eagle Park.
Last year, McCoy took 33rd to narrowly miss one of the at-large qualifying spots for the state meet.
“I am confident she’ll make it out this year,” Doyle said. “Especially with the times she’s running now.”
Last Saturday, McCoy covered the 5,000-meter course at Blue River Memorial Park in 19 minutes, 45.9 seconds to finish ninth in the competitive Columbus North Regional.
It was one of the few races that McCoy hasn’t won this season.
Prior to that she had finished first in eight of the nine invitationals, or large meets, she had competed in.
“A lot of those races there was nobody pushing her, so that takes guts,” Doyle said. “She’s the guttiest runner I’ve ever seen.”
That inner fortitude has helped McCoy gradually develop throughout her high school career.
As a freshman she finished seventh in the Southwestern Sectional, 24th in the Columbus North Regional and 96th at the Brown County Semistate.
As a sophomore, when she was slowed by injuries, McCoy took 23rd at the Austin Sectional and 31st at the Columbus North Regional, but failed to qualify for the semistate (although her twin sister, Jackie, did).
Then last year, she was runner-up at the sectional, placed 12th at the regional and missed qualifying for the state meet by two places.
“She was determined this year that she was going to come out and work hard,” Doyle said. “Her work ethic is next to none.
“She does a lot on her own, like running on (off) weekends. She just pushes herself when nobody else is out there pushing her, that’s hard.”
During the regular season McCoy won invitationals at Madison, Scottsburg, Eastern, Crawford County and Silver Creek as well as the Duke Meyer Invite at Hanover College. Her only non first-place finish was a second at North Harrison’s Cougar Classic on Sept. 1.
On Oct. 1, McCoy ran a personal-best 19:01.88 to capture her second straight Mid-Southern Conference championship.
“I felt really good,” she said that day.
One week later, McCoy ran 19:11.9 to win the Austin Sectional at Hardy Lake while leading the Pirates to a runner-up finish.
What’s been the secret to her success this season?
“Lots of training, I guess,” the happy-go-lucky McCoy said sheepishly after the MSC meet. “And God’s really good. He’s helped me all the way.”
During her freshman and junior seasons McCoy helped Charlestown to sectional titles — the only two in program history.
“Even with all of her success, she was more concerned with team success,” Doyle said. “She is a quiet leader who leads by example and leaves it on the course every time she runs.”
That was the case last Saturday, when McCoy shook off sickness to post a Top 10 finish and help the Pirates to a runner-up finish behind No. 1 Columbus North.
All the while, she’s remained very humble.
“I’ve heard her say, ‘I hated to pass this girl, but I did,’” Doyle recalled.
Saturday, McCoy will try to pass enough to make it to the IHSAA State Finals.