The track & field standout had a breakout senior season for the Pirates.
Wight began her final campaign with an eighth-place finish at the Austin Invitational. She followed that up with a fourth-place finish at North Harrison’s Cougar Classic Invitational, a seventh at the Dragon Invitational and a third at the Duke Meyer Classic.
Then, Wight shaved 37 seconds off her previous personal-best to finish third overall and help the Pirates to their first Mid-Southern Conference title in 32 years. The next week she finished fourth overall at the Southwestern Sectional, leading Charlestown to its first-ever sectional title.
“It played out as we planned,” said Wight, who went on to finish 15th at the Columbus North Regional and 58th at the Brown County Semistate. “We noticed how good we could become in conditioning. We trained like we wanted to win conference, we trained like we wanted to win sectionals and we came out and did just that.”
Wight relished her role as a leader on a team replete with freshmen.
”I enjoyed being the elder of the team and giving them advice on how to run and how hard we should go during workouts,” she said.
Wight looks forward to seeing those younger team members excel in the future.
“In the end, it showed that hard work really does pay off and I hope they’re able to go for that sectional title again,” the University of Louisville recruit said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.