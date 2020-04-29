The Floyd Central senior wasn’t far off Sydney Liddle’s pace in a number of races.
She finished sixth in the Tiger Run and third at the Hoosier Hills Conference meet, helping the Highlanders earn a clean sweep in the latter.
She followed that up with a second-place finish, behind Liddle, at the Crawford County Sectional, to help Floyd take home its eighth straight title.
“At conference, we were all pushing each other to work our hardest and we came out with a perfect score,” Loftus said. “Then, at sectionals, we decided to have a low-key relaxed race. There was a pack of four of us that stuck together. We all crossed at the same time and were laughing the whole time. It was so much fun.”
Loftus finished fifth the following Saturday as the Highlanders won their fourth consecutive regional title. She went on to take 23rd at semistate before struggling at the state meet.
“I learned that mental health and physical health are important in being a good athlete,” Loftus said. “I learned to take care of myself. No matter how bad the race, you can always overcome obstacles.”
In spite of the way it finished, though, her senior season was a memorable one.
“It was amazing,” said Loftus, who will continue her academic and running careers at Indiana State.
