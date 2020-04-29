The senior capped off her standout career in fine fashion for the Highlanders.
She started her final season with a victory in the Austin Invitational before finishing second to her first cousin, Ashlyn Liddle, in Louisville St. Xavier’s Tiger Run. Then in September, Liddle set a personal best — and broke the 29-year-old 5,000-meter school record — en route to winning the Brown County Eagle Classic.
In October she won the Hoosier Hills Conference meet, closely followed by her younger sister Savanna, to lead a Floyd Central clean sweep.
“We had a pretty good year this year,” Liddle said. “[At] conference we had a perfect score, and it was also fun getting to race with my sister this year.”
Liddle captured her second straight sectional and regional titles at Crawford County before finishing second at the Brown County Semistate in less than ideal conditions.
“It was a rainy, muddy day and we didn’t have great times,” she said.
The following Saturday, Liddle finished 51st at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I didn’t perform the way I wanted to at state, but it’s motivated me to work harder,” she said. “It also taught me that it was just one race and you have to move on.”
Liddle did. After her high school season concluded, she competed in a couple more races, including the Foot Locker Midwest Region Championship, where she finished 40th overall — fourth among Indiana girls.
Liddle will continue her academic and running careers at Lipscomb University, where she will run with her cousin Ashlyn.
