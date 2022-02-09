JASPER — Stella Klaus is headed to the IHSAA State Finals.
The New Albany sophomore, who won the 1-meter diving competition at Saturday's Floyd Central Sectional, scored 407.9 points to finish fifth in Tuesday night's Jasper Regional.
Center Grove sophomore Mia Prusiecki won the 20-diver competition with 572.95 points.
The top eight finishers qualified for the state meet, which will take place Saturday at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. The preliminaries and semifinals
Floyd Central senior Kaleigh Schuler took 10th (358.3) while Jeffersonville senior Disney Mullins placed 19th (192.3).
JASPER DIVING REGIONAL
Tuesday at Jasper
Top 8 advance to IHSAA State Finals
1. Mia Prusiecki (Center Grove) 572.95 points; 2. Ella Taylor (Indian Creek) 486.05; 3. Kayla Gott (Mooresville) 447.45; 4. Camryn Quiggins (Franklin) 431.6; 5. Stella Klaus (New Albany) 407.9; 6. Gabriel Meier (Columbus East) 401.45; 7. Ana Hewitt (Southridge) 393.4; 8. Carina Jacobson (Bloomington South) 375.15; 9. Anna Bunnell (Evansville North) 367.5; 10. Kaleigh Schuler (Floyd Central) 358.3; 11. Payton Folz (Castle) 355.5; 12. Sicily Alliota (Evansville Reitz Memorial) 343.65; 13. Molly Meyer (Heritage Hills) 251.9; 14. Natalie West (Evansville Reitz Memorial) 250.2; 15. Kora Kaiser (Tecumseh) 238.8; 16. Emilie Roll (Tell City) 232.9; 17. Bree Cleary (East Central) 232.75; 18. Claire Lutz (Bloomington South) 199.45; 19. Disney Mullins (Jeffersonville) 192.3; 20. Kate Connell (Seymour) 168.6.
