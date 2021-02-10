JASPER — New Albany junior diver Lanie Scharlow narrowly missed a trip to the IHSAA State Finals on Tuesday night.
Scharlow finished ninth — five-hundredths of a point behind the eighth-place finisher — at the Jasper Regional. Scharlow, coming off a victory at the Floyd Central Sectional last Saturday, tallied 344.80 points. Pike Central senior Jenna Meyer placed eighth, earning the last State qualifying spot, with 344.85 points.
Center Grove freshman Mia Prusiecki won the event with 504.25 points. She, and the rest of the top eight, advance to Saturday’s state preliminaries at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.
Other area finishers included Floyd Central sophomore Kaleigh Schuler in 11th (325.20), Floyd junior Abigail Ryan in 16th (227.45) and Jeffersonville junior Disney Mullins in 19th (206.15).
.
JASPER REGIONAL
Tuesday at Jasper
Top 8 finishers qualified for IHSAA State Finals
1. Mia Prusiecki (Center Grove) 504.25; 2. Ella Taylor (Indian Creek) 434.05; 3. Midori Adams (Perry Meridian) 414.65; 4. Ellie Kemper (Evansville Reitz) 404.55; 5. Valorie Marz (Evansville Reitz) 399.10; 6. Camryn Quiggins (Franklin) 380.30; 7. Gabriel Meier (Columbus East) 359.80; 8. Jenna Meyer (Pike Central) 344.85; 9. Lanie Scharlow (New Albany) 344.80; 10. Ana Hewitt (Southridge) 333.65. Others: 11. Kaleigh Schuler (Floyd Central) 325.20; 16. Abigail Ryan (Floyd Central) 227.45; 19. Disney Mullins (Jeffersonville) 206.15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.