HENRYVILLE — Freshman Trinity Bramer earned overall medalist honors to lead the Floyd Central girls' golf team to victory in the Sunnyside Classic, which concluded Wednesday.
Bramer fired a 40 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, to go along with the 37 she shot at Covered Bridge on Tuesday, to finish the two-day tourney with a 77 — one shot ahead of senior teammate Zoe Hoehn.
Hoehn and Sophie Cook both shot 39 Wednesday to tie for medalist honors while Bramer and Haleigh Cullins each carded 40 for the Highlanders, who shot a 158 at Champions to finish with a total of 316 — 24 shots ahead of runner-up New Albany. Jeffersonville (424) took third while Providence (438) finished fourth.
Sarah Jefferson led the runner-up Bulldogs with a 42 Wednesday while Allison Kane carded a 40 to pace the Red Devils. Reese Bottorff shot 46 to lead the Pioneers for the second straight day.
SUNNYSIDE CLASSIC
Final team scores: Floyd Central 316, New Albany 340, Jeffersonville 424, Providence 438.
Overall medalist: Trinity Bramer (Floyd Central) 77.
Wednesday at Champions Pointe, par-36
Team scores: Floyd Central 158, New Albany 177, Jeffersonville 213, Providence 222.
Medalists: Sophie Cook, Zoe Hoehn (Floyd Central) 39
Floyd Central: Cook 39, Hoehn 39, Haleigh Cullins 40, Bramer 40, Audrey Giovenco 44.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 42, Kennedy Lee 43, Laken Tetley 45, Libby Bogdon 47, Maddie Daniel 50.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 40, Baylee Lawler 41, Paige Means 61, Chloe Ortuno 71, Danielle Monroe 71.
Providence: Reese Bottorff 46, Lilly Chapman 55, Catherine Pfeiffer 60, Katie Huff 61, Abigail Shavers 64.
