CORYDON — The seventh-ranked Floyd Central girls' golf team warmed up for this Saturday's sectional with a win in a quad-match at Old Capital Golf Club on Wednesday.
Led by medalist Trinity Bramer's even-par 35, the Highlanders carded a collective 146. Host Corydon Central was second with a 167 — four shots ahead of New Albany. Providence finished fourth with a 210.
Floyd Central's Paige Giovenco was second with 36 while teammate Rachael Shaffer took third with a 37. Fellow Highlander Chloe Cook, Panther Emma Rowland and Bulldog Kaidyn Wardlaw each fired a 38 to tie for fourth.
Claire Cassis carded a 44 to pace the fourth-place Pioneers.
All four teams will be back at Old Capital at 8 a.m. Saturday for the Corydon Central Sectional.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 146, CORYDON CENTRAL 167, NEW ALBANY 171, PROVIDENCE 210
Wednesday at Old Capital GC, par-35
Medalist: Trinity Bramer (FC) 35.
Floyd Central: Bramer 35, Paige Giovenco 36, Rachael Shaffer 37, Chloe Cook 38, Abby Wright 41, Gracelyn Sinex 45.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 38, Madi Stillwell 39, Khloe Mathes 41, Brittany Fogle 49, Kate Russel 49.
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 38, Abby Reavis 40, Sienna Dietrich 45, Ava Quinn 48, Emma Reavis 55.
Providence: Claire Cassis 44, Riley Morton 51, Lyric Hertweck 57, Zoe Langness 58, Ava Bojorquez 64.
