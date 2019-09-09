FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Kennedy Lee's 45, New Albany defeated Brownstown Central in a dual match at Valley View Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs carded a collective 197 — 28 shots better than the Braves.
Madison Daniel added a 50 while Sarah Jefferson and Jessica Orr each fired 51 for New Albany.
.
NEW ALBANY 197, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 225
Monday at Valley View GC
Medalist: Kennedy Lee (New Albany) 45.
New Albany: Lee 45, Madison Daniel 50, Sarah Jefferson 51, Jessica Orr 51, Avery Carroll 58, Kate Daniel 59, Kaylee Demuth 57, Kylie Stufflebean 62.
Brownstown Central: A. Schraer 55, L. Sattertwaite 56, A. Fox 57, P. Ault 57, H. Hackman 58, C. Baker 60, K. Ault 61, L. Hackman 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.