New Albany Bulldogs

FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Kennedy Lee's 45, New Albany defeated Brownstown Central in a dual match at Valley View Golf Club on Monday afternoon. 

The Bulldogs carded a collective 197 — 28 shots better than the Braves. 

Madison Daniel added a 50 while Sarah Jefferson and Jessica Orr each fired 51 for New Albany. 

.

NEW ALBANY 197, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 225

Monday at Valley View GC

   Medalist: Kennedy Lee (New Albany) 45. 

   New Albany: Lee 45, Madison Daniel 50, Sarah Jefferson 51, Jessica Orr 51, Avery Carroll 58, Kate Daniel 59, Kaylee Demuth 57, Kylie Stufflebean 62. 

   Brownstown Central: A. Schraer 55, L. Sattertwaite 56, A. Fox 57, P. Ault 57, H. Hackman 58, C. Baker 60, K. Ault 61, L. Hackman 61. 

Tags

Recommended for you