SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Kaidyn Wardlaw, New Albany rolled to a victory over host Scottsburg on Wednesday afternoon. 

Wardlaw shot a 2-over-par 37 at Westwood Golf Course to pace the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 171 — 54 shots ahead of the Warriorettes. 

Also for New Albany, Abby Reavis fired a 42, Sienna Dietrich a 44 and Emma Reavis a 48 to round out the team's score. 

Lydia Wolfe shot a 49 to lead the way for Scottsburg. 

NEW ALBANY 171, SCOTTSBURG 225

Wednesday at Westwood GC, par-35

Medalist: Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA) 37.

New Albany: Wardlaw 37, Abby Reavis 42, Sienna Dietrich 44, Emma Reavis 48, Ava Quinn 49, Lilly McGuire 67. 

Scottsburg: Lydia Wolfe 49, Addy Dulaney 52, Marley Fleenor 56, Brooklin Rockey 68. 

