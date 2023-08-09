SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Kaidyn Wardlaw, New Albany rolled to a victory over host Scottsburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Wardlaw shot a 2-over-par 37 at Westwood Golf Course to pace the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 171 — 54 shots ahead of the Warriorettes.
Also for New Albany, Abby Reavis fired a 42, Sienna Dietrich a 44 and Emma Reavis a 48 to round out the team's score.
Lydia Wolfe shot a 49 to lead the way for Scottsburg.
NEW ALBANY 171, SCOTTSBURG 225
Wednesday at Westwood GC, par-35
Medalist: Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA) 37.
New Albany: Wardlaw 37, Abby Reavis 42, Sienna Dietrich 44, Emma Reavis 48, Ava Quinn 49, Lilly McGuire 67.
Scottsburg: Lydia Wolfe 49, Addy Dulaney 52, Marley Fleenor 56, Brooklin Rockey 68.
