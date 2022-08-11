SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Sarah Jefferson, New Albany rolled to a win at Scottsburg in a dual match Wednesday afternoon.
Jefferson fired a 38 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 166 — 59 shots better than the Warriorettes — at Westwood Golf Course.
Also for New Albany, freshman Kaidyn Wardlaw and Abby Reavis fired 42 apiece while Maddie Daniel added a 44 to round out the team's score.
NEW ALBANY 166, SCOTTSBURG 225
Wednesday at Westwood Golf Course
Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 38.
New Albany: Jefferson 38, Kaidyn Wardlaw 42, Abby Reavis 42, Maddie Daniel 44, Avery Carroll 52, Sienna Dietrich 58.
Scottsburg: Lydia Wolf 51, Addy Dulaney 55, Emma Lynn 59, Alexis Caudill 60, Emily Foster 63, Marley Fleenor 63, Brook Hunley 64.
