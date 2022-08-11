9-18-21_Girls_Golf_Sectional_13853-1.jpg

New Albany’s Sarah Jefferson pitches a ball onto the green during last Saturday’s Corydon Central Sectional at Old Capital Golf Club. She and the Bulldogs will play in today’s Washington Regional.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Sarah Jefferson, New Albany rolled to a win at Scottsburg in a dual match Wednesday afternoon. 

Jefferson fired a 38 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 166 — 59 shots better than the Warriorettes — at Westwood Golf Course.

Also for New Albany, freshman Kaidyn Wardlaw and Abby Reavis fired 42 apiece while Maddie Daniel added a 44 to round out the team's score. 

NEW ALBANY 166, SCOTTSBURG 225

Wednesday at Westwood Golf Course

Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 38. 

New Albany: Jefferson 38, Kaidyn Wardlaw 42, Abby Reavis 42, Maddie Daniel 44, Avery Carroll 52, Sienna Dietrich 58. 

Scottsburg: Lydia Wolf 51, Addy Dulaney 55, Emma Lynn 59, Alexis Caudill 60, Emily Foster 63, Marley Fleenor 63, Brook Hunley 64. 

