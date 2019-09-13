MADISON — Led by Kennedy Lee, New Albany beat Madison and Jennings County in a tri-match Thursday afternoon at Sunrise Golf Course.
Lee fired a 43 and Sarah Jefferson added a 44 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 185 — 17 shots ahead of the Cubs and 27 better than the Panthers.
Madison's Keara Eder earned medalist honors with a 4-over-par 40.
NEW ALBANY 185, MADISON 202, JENNINGS COUNTY 212
Thursday at Sunrise GC, par-36
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 40.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 43, Sarah Jefferson 44, Libby Bogdon 49, Madison Daniel 49, Jessica Orr 49, Avery Carroll 54.
Madison: Eder 40, Imel 51, Bronkella 52, Brawner 59, Skirvin 61.
Jennings County: Curry 44, Hearne 46, Ralston 58, Rowlett 64, Cowan 70.
