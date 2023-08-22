NORTH VERNON — Led by medalist Kaidyn Wardlaw, New Albany defeated host Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Monday night.
The sophomore shot a 1-over-par 36 at St. Anne's Golf Course to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 173 — 29 shots better than the Panthers.
Also for New Albany, Abby Reavis fired a 41, Ava Quinn 46 and Emma Reavis 50 to round out the team's score.
.
NEW ALBANY 173, JENNINGS COUNTY 202
Monday at St. Anne's GC, par-35
Medalist: Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA) 36.
New Albany: Wardlaw 36, Abby Reavis 41, Ava Quinn 46, Emma Reavis 50, Sienna Dietrich 53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.