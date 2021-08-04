SEYMOUR — New Albany took third in the Seymour Lady Owl Invitational, its first event of the season, Wednesday at Shadowood Golf Course.
Two teams from second-ranked Westfield took the top two spots at the nine-team event. The Shamrocks’ A team carded a collective 300 while their B squad was second with a 342 — 10 shots ahead of the Bulldogs.
Westfield sophomore Sam Brown won medalist honors, firing a 69. That came two days after she shot a 6-under-par 67 to claim the top individual spot at the Bloomington South Invitational.
New Albany senior Kennedy Lee shot an 83 to pace the Bulldogs. Libby Bogdon added an 87 while Sarah Jefferson and freshman Abby Reavis shot 91 apiece to round out New Albany’s team score.
SEYMOUR LADY OWL INVITATIONAL
Wednesday at Shadowood Golf Course
Team scores: Westfield A 300, Westfield B 342, New Albany 352, Columbus East 353, Madison 401, Seymour 404, Jennings County 408, Brownstown Central 411, Scottsburg 458.
Top 5: Sam Brown (Westfield A) 69, Sophie McGinnis (Westfield A) 72, Keara Eder (Madison) 76, Harley Gant (Columbus East) 76, Brette Hanavan (Westfield A) 77.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 83, Libby Bogdon 87, Sarah Jefferson 91, Abby Reavis 91, Maddy Daniel 109.
