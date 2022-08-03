SEYMOUR — New Albany got its season off to a good start Wednesday.
The Bulldogs took home the team title at the Seymour Lady Owl Invitational. New Albany carded a collective 360 — 18 shots better than runner-up Columbus East — at Shadowood Golf Course.
Jennings County (411), the host Owls (418) and Madison (426) rounded out the top five in the seven-team event.
Seymour’s Lainey Jackson shot a 76 to earn medalist honors while Jennings County’s Sophia Curry was second with an 80.
Freshman Kaidyn Wardlaw led the victorious Bulldogs with an 88, which included a 43 on the back nine, to finish in fourth-place. She was closely followed by teammates Sarah Jefferson (90), Maddie Daniel (90) and Abby Reavis (92).
.
SEYMOUR LADY OWL INVITATIONAL
Wednesday at Shadowood GC
Team scores: New Albany 360, Columbus East 378, Jennings County 411, Seymour 418, Madison 426, Brownstown Central 468, Scottsburg 486.
Medalist: Lainey Jackson (Seymour) 76.
Top 5: 1. Jackson (Seymour) 76, 2. Sophia Curry (Jennings County) 80, 3. Katie Hong (Columbus East) 85, 4. Kaidyn Wardlaw (New Albany) 88-x, 5. Carter Gant (Columbus East) 88. x—won scorecard playoff.
New Albany: Wardlaw 88, Sarah Jefferson 90, Maddie Daniel 90, Abby Reavis 92, Avery Carroll 95, Sienna Dietrich 113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.