ClaireC2.jpg

Providence’s Claire Cassis watches a tee shot during her nine-hole round at Valley View Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

CORYDON — Led by medalist Claire Cassis, Providence picked up its second straight victory Thursday. 

Cassis fired a 48 at Old Capital Golf Club to pace the Pioneers, who carded a collective 217 — 32 shots better than Lanesville. 

Also for Providence, Riley Morton added a personal-best 52, Ava Bojorquez shot a 58 and Zoe Langness fired a personal-best 59. 

.

PROVIDENCE 217, LANESVILLE 249

Thursday at Old Capital GC

Medalist: Claire Cassis (P) 48. 

Providence: Cassis 48, Riley Morton 52, Ava Bojorquez 58, Zoe Langness 59, Lyric Hertweck 60. 

Tags

Trending Video