CORYDON — Led by medalist Claire Cassis, Providence picked up its second straight victory Thursday.
Cassis fired a 48 at Old Capital Golf Club to pace the Pioneers, who carded a collective 217 — 32 shots better than Lanesville.
Also for Providence, Riley Morton added a personal-best 52, Ava Bojorquez shot a 58 and Zoe Langness fired a personal-best 59.
.
PROVIDENCE 217, LANESVILLE 249
Thursday at Old Capital GC
Medalist: Claire Cassis (P) 48.
Providence: Cassis 48, Riley Morton 52, Ava Bojorquez 58, Zoe Langness 59, Lyric Hertweck 60.
