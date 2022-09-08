CLARKSVILLE — Led by medalist Emily Cissell, Borden beat Charlestown, Clarksville and New Washington in a four-way match Wednesday.
Cissell shot a 49 at Wooded View Golf Course to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 214. The Pirates were second with a 248 and the Generals took third (254) while the Mustangs didn't field a full team.
Selby Pierce added a 50 and Lily Lynch a 56 for Borden while Isabella Logsdon led Charlestown with a 58. Anna Horvath paced host Clarksville with a 59.
"We struggled a little around the greens today. It was great too see our team score drop a few strokes. We are really looking to finishing the season strong next week," Generals coach Tosha Embry said.
Ashley Wills led New Washington with a 59.
.
BORDEN 214, CHARLESTOWN 248, CLARKSVILLE 254, NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Wednesday at Wooded View
Medalist: Emily Cissell (Borden) 49.
Borden: Emily Cissel 49, Selby Pierce 50, Lily Lynch 56, Emily Schottelkotte 59, Grace Gentry 61, Sofia White 63, Carly Gregory 66.
Charlestown: Isabella Logsdon 58, Laila Thomas 61, Maggie Seevers 61, Emma McCutcheon 68, Mariah Rawson 72.
Clarksville: Anna Horvath 59, Leslie North 62, Kaylin Lemke 65, Lina Howlett 68.
New Washington: Ashley Wills 59, Averie Wilson 64, Alyssa Burke 71.
