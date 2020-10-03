8-15-20_FuzzyInvite_GirlsGolf_20444.jpg

Floyd Central’s Sophie Cook chips a shot during Saturday’s Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Champions Pointe Golf Club. Cook led the Highlanders with a 74.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CARMEL — Floyd Central junior Sophie Cook finished 78th in the IHSAA State Finals, which concluded Saturday.

Cook carded a 24-over-par 96 in the final round at Prairie View Golf Club. She shot a 48 on the front nine and a 48 on the back.  

Lapel sophomore Macy Beeson won the individual state title, finishing at 2-over 146 after an even-par, final-round of 72. 

Top-ranked Evansville North edged Homestead by three shots, 625-628 for the team title. 

