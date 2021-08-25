E9rXXH-WEAId21k.jpg

The Floyd Central girls’ golf team won the two-day Sunnyside Classic, which wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Chloe Cook, the Floyd Central girls’ golf team captured the two-day Sunnyside Classic, which wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

Cook, a freshman, carded a 37 in Tuesday’s first round at Covered Bridge Golf Club, then followed that up with another 37 in Wednesday’s second round at Champions Pointe Golf Club to finish with a two-day total of 74. 

The eighth-ranked Highlanders finished with a two-day total of 305 in the 18-hole event. New Albany was second with a 334 while Jeffersonville took third with a 443 and Providence finished fourth with a 449.

Floyd sophomore Trinity Bramer finished one shot behind her teammate with a 75 after shooting a 37 Tuesday and a 38 Wednesday. Highlander freshman Paige Giovenco shot 36 and 41 to finish with a two-day total of 77. 

The runner-up Bulldogs were led by Sarah Jefferson, who shot a 38 and a 40 to finish with a 78. 

Jeff's Laken Tetley shot a 39 Tuesday, but did not play Wednesday. 

The fourth-place Pioneers were paced by sophomore Claire Cassis, who shot a 51 and a 44 to finish with a 95. 

SUNNYSIDE CLASSIC

Final team scores: Floyd Central 305, New Albany 334, Jeffersonville 443, Providence 449. 

Overall medalist: Chloe Cook (FC) 74. 

Tuesday at Covered Bridge GC, par-36

   Team scores: Floyd Central 148, New Albany 165, Jeffersonville 199, Providence 229.

   Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 36, Trinity Bramer 37, C. Cook 37, Sophie Cook 38, Audrey Giovenco 43. 

   New Albany: Libby Bogdon 37, Sarah Jefferson 38, Maddie Daniel 44, Kennedy Lee 46, Abby Reavis 46. 

   Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 39, Chloe Ortuno 52, Paige Means 53, I. Rodriguez 55, Katie Monroe 57. 

  Providence: Claire Cassis 51, Abigail Shavers 55, Savanna Gohmann 59, A. Gray 64. Ainsley Wilt 65. 

Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36

   Team scores: Floyd Central 157, New Albany 169, Providence 220, Jeffersonville 241.

   Floyd Central: C. Cook 37, Bramer 38, S. Cook 41, A. Giovenco 41, P. Giovenco 41. 

   New Albany: Jefferson 40, Daniel 42, Lee 43, Bogdon 44, Reavis 50. 

   Providence: Cassis 44, Catherine Pfeiffer 57, Kadie O'Bannon 59, Shavers 60, Gray 61. 

   Jeffersonville: Monroe 55, Ortuno 61, Means 62, Rodriguez 63.  

 

