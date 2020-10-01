Not too long ago Sophie Cook's father, Billy, took her and her younger sister, Chloe, to play Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
"My dad wanted to take me up there, just in case," Cook recalled earlier this week. "And here we are."
Where the Floyd Central junior will be at 8:30 a.m. this morning is at the 10th tee at Prairie View, teeing off in her first-ever IHSAA State Finals. The two-day tournament will conclude Saturday.
"I'm just going to go and play my game, do the best I can and try and enjoy it," she said. "Hopefully it's not too hot, not too cold. I'll just try and play my best, that's all I really can do. I'm excited, though, it should be fun."
Last year Cook missed a trip to the State Finals by one shot after shooting an 80 in the Washington Regional at Country Oaks Golf Club.
Last Saturday, Cook carded a 7-over-par 79 at Country Oaks to lead the Highlanders, who missed advancing to State as a team by four strokes.
"This year we really wanted to go as a team and I feel like that motivated me (to put up a low score)," said Cook, who was one of five individuals on non-qualifying teams at Washington to earn a tee time in Carmel.
Even though Cook's teammates won't be playing Prairie View with her, they'll be there to cheer her on. As will Floyd coach Kara Collier.
"What makes Sophie so great is her attitude," Collier said. "She goes into the round with a level head and will fight through the rough holes and be able to post numbers that still keep her in contention. She is a hard worker and is very coachable. She is every coach's dream."
