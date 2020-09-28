GIRLS' GOLF: Cook qualifies for state tourney

MONTGOMERY — Sophie Cook had hoped to play with her teammates at this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals.
Instead, she will play as an individual.
The Floyd Central junior was one of five individuals on non-qualifying teams from Saturday’s Washington Regional to earn a bid to this week’s state tourney at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Cook carded a 7-over-par 79 at Country Oaks Golf Club to earn the second individual qualifying spot. The Highlanders, however, missed a State Finals berth by four shots, finishing fourth at the regional.
“I’m excited, but obviously it’d be much more exciting with my whole team there,” Cook said. “But they all are going to come watch, so that’s good. ... I’m still proud of my team, though, we all had a good season.”
Top-ranked Evansville North, led by medalist Chloe Johnson, shot a collective 301 to take home the team title. Columbus North was second with a 316 while Castle took third with a 338 — three shots ahead of Floyd. New Albany was 10 shots behind the Highlanders in seventh while Jeffersonville finished 16th with a 437.
Johnson fired a 2-under-par 70 to earn individual top honors while her twin sister, Faith, was second with a 73.
In her round, Cook shot a 39 on the front nine and a 40 on the back.
“It was pretty good, it was consistent,” she said. “I expected it to be really hot, but it ended up being pretty windy. But I like playing in the wind.
“Overall it was a good day.”
Junior Audrey Giovenco fired the Highlanders’ second-best score, an 83, while playing in the No. 5 position.
Also for Floyd, senior Zoe Hoehn shot an 88 and freshmen Trinity Bramer added a 91 to round out the team’s score.
“The girls went out and gave it their all, which is all I could ever ask for,” Highlanders head coach Kara Collier said. “The conditions proved to be very tough for all of the girls. I am so proud of them and all they achieved this year. It was a really special team and I am heartbroken for them to miss the cut by only three strokes. Sophie had a great day Saturday and I am so happy for her to get to go on and play at State. I know she is going to have a wonderful weekend and will have her golf sisters (teammates) there to cheer her on to success!”
The seventh-place Bulldogs were led by freshman Laken Tetley and sophomore Sarah Jefferson, who each fired an 86. Also for New Albany, sophomore Madison Daniel shot 89 and junior Kennedy Lee 90.
“We played pretty good for the conditions,” Bulldogs coach Rick Belcher said. “All of the scores were up, so relatively speaking we scored about where we should have. Although we finished seventh, we were only 15 strokes away from advancing to state. If we would have had a great day, then we could have easily shot in the 330s. We still had some big numbers that really cost us. That is something we will have to work on for next year. I’m still very pleased with the girls. They improved so much and showed that they can compete at a high level. I’m looking forward to getting them stronger in the offseason and having them all back next year.”
The Red Devils were led by senior Allison Kane, who shot a team-best 86. Kane carded a 46 on the front nine and a 40 on the back in her round.
Among the three area individuals, Silver Creek junior Jacy Stricker was the top finisher. She shot a 91, carding a 52 on the back nine and a 39 on the front.
“The course played tough today. (Jacy) started on the back and struggled some out of the gate, but turned it around on her second nine,” Dragons coach Matt Graston said. “Thirty-nine on her inward nine was a great round and her lowest she has posted in a match. I’m proud of her for keeping her composure and turning things around. She had a great year and should be even better next year.”
Meanwhile, Providence senior Reese Bottorff shot 92 and Clarksville senior Karena Knight 96.